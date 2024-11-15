WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/11): Has the two-hour format led to increase in viewership for Raw’s first two hours? Plus key demo data, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (11/11) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.564 million viewers, compared to 1.490 million the prior week and the 000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.488 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.614 million (up from 1.483 million last week)

2nd hour: 1.514 (up from 1.446 million last week)

Raw’s first hour has averaged 1.538 million the last six weeks since Raw switched to a two-hour format. The prior four weeks up against NFL games it averaged 1.525 million

Raw’s second hour has averaged 1.493 million the last six weeks since Raw switched to a two-hour format. The prior four weeks up against NFL games it averaged 1.465 million.

The overall Raw average viewership has been 1.515 million in its six weeks at two hours compared to 1.448 million the previous four weeks up against NFL games in the three hour format.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.585 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.530 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.789 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.757 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, compared to 0.47 and 0.42 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.47.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.46 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.48.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.44 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.44.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Gonzalez

Gunther and Damian Priest face off

“Big” Bronson Reed to appear

