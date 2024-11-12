WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/8): Two advertised title matches lead to increase in viewership and demo rating, comparison to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (11/8) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.546 million viewers, compared to 1.428 million the prior week and the 1.418 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.549 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.195 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.164 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.264 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.122 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.47 rating, compared to 0.42 and 0.43 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.46.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.57 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.58.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.48 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.50.

The announced matches and segments were…

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

Solo Sikoa “Acknowledgement Ceremony”

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to that email. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)