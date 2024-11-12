WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A detailed behind-the-scenes look at wrestlers’ experiences in Saudi Arabia during Crown Jewel weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On November 2, 2024, WWE and its wrestlers traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event. This year’s iteration featured many diﬀerent highlights, such the OG Bloodline reunion, L.A. Knight retaining the United States Championship, and Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan becoming Crown Jewel Champions. The WWE YouTube channel took viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the event complete with interviews and reactions from WWE wrestlers. Doing so provides some insight into everything that goes on backstage before, during, and after the show.

This was an informative video that dives into the wrestlers’ thoughts and feelings about Crown Jewel, as well as some backstage looks at what goes on that the audience never gets to see. It was nice hearing from some wrestlers about what this event means to them, as well as their anticipation for their matches.

One thing I really enjoyed was Chelsea Green in the hair and makeup chair talking about everything she did in Saudi Arabia. It must be an intense process for the employees who have to get everyone ready and into their ring outfits. The behind-the-scenes people really should get more credit for making the wrestlers TV and PLE ready each week.

I also liked the Gorilla position entrance shots for the various wrestlers. That’s one of the highlights of the Triple H era, as we get to see them step out from the backstage area into arenas full of people. It creates a personal feeling that the viewers are walking out with them, which is really cool.

Overall, this was a good video showing what things are like backstage and some revealing reactions and thoughts from the wrestlers. These types of videos are very useful for the WWE YouTube channel as it gives viewers a special look at things that are not shown on TV. They also show how much hard work everyone, from wrestlers to backstage workers, put in to make everything a success.

Running TV and Premium Live Events isn’t easy. They take a huge amount of eﬀort to get everything as close to perfect as it can get. It’ll be nice to see more behind the scenes looks when their next vlog is uploaded on their channel, which will hopefully happen real soon.