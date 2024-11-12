VIP AUDIO 11/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-10-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Will WWE being public cause Vince to make bad decisions, Impact vs. Raw prospects, ECW changes, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 10, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discussed whether Roddy Piper & Ric Flair were the oldest tag team champions ever, and then on the week Piper’s DVD was released, they take a deep dive into Roddy Piper’s career including his highs and lows, his behind the scenes stands, his controversies, being fired, standing up, his place his history, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

