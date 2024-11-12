NXT TV RESULTS (11/12): Lindberg’s Live Report on Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley for the NXT North American Women’s Title, What’s Next for Trick Williams, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 12, 2024

CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-The show opened with Vic Joseph and Booker T recapping what happened at the 2300 Arena during last week’s ECW tribute show.

(1) JAKARA JACKSON & LASH LEGEND vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER & GIULIA

Giulia and Lash Legend started the match for their respective teams. Lash Legend immediately played off of her height and size advantage trying to intimidate her opponent. Legend and Jackson would isolate Giulia from Stephanie Vaquer to start. When Vaquer managed to tag in, she and Giulia returned the favor and cut Jackson off from Legend for a minute or so. Lash managed to tag in and took out both Giulia and Vaquer, which saw them retreat to the outside. Jackson landed a dive to the outside to take them out before a commercial break (c).

Back from the break, Jackson had Vaquer in a stalling vertical suplex for a solid 10 seconds, then continued to work Vaquer down. Giulia made the hot tag, taking out both Legend and Jackson in rapid succession. She tagged Vaquer back in, and the two double teamed Jackson before Legend was able to break up the pin. Vaquer hit a Codebreaker on Legend to take her out allowing Giulia and Vaquer to focus on Jackson for the win.

Winners: Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in 10:49

-After the match, Stephanie and Giulia were interviewed in ring and asked what would happen if they both made it to Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge. The two stood across from each other and showed a sign of mutual respect in a handshake as they cut to commercial. (c)

-A video package detailing the rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline aired

(2) SOL RUCA vs. CORA JADE – IRON SURVIVOR QUALIFIER

Sol Ruca began the match by wrestling circles around Cora, showing just show nimble and speedy she really is. Sol managed to slam her to the mat and ride her like a surfboard (literally, get your minds out of the gutter) to humiliate her. Jade managed to fight from underneath and shift momentum in her favor attempting to score a few near falls. Ruca and Jade traded offense for a bit until Ruca hit two springboard body blocks on Jade. Jade managed to block a third, but ultimately lost to the Sol Snatcher shortly thereafter.

Winner: Sol Ruca in 3:33

-Cedric Alexander and Je’von Evans were backstage seen briefly talking about Evans beating Lexis King. Carmen Petrovic and Dion Lennox were flirting when Brinley Reece and Ashante Thee Adonis interrupted. Dion Lennox challenged Adonis to a match next week.

-Most of the Men’s Tag Teams were called into a conference room by Ava who was hyping them all up to be better, seemingly signaling a shift in focus on the men’s tag division. (c)

(3) WES LEE vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER – IRON SURVIVOR QUALIFIER

Lee and Alexander tied up in the center of the ring, slowly jockeying for position. The slow pace seemingly foreshadowing the potential insanity to come. As you may expect out of these two, this match quickly shifted from rest holds and collar and elbow tie ups and into high gear. Each impressive move from each competitor thwarted by their opponent. Cedric went for a flip over the top rope to Wes Lee who was standing outside the ring, and came up a bit short. He barely clipped Lee (if there was contact at all) and awkwardly landed on the floor. He immediately held his quad area and the ref checked on him. He gave the fans a quick “OK” sign before the show cut to commercial (c).

Back from the break, the two were trading strikes in the center of the ring. Wes Lee took Alexander down with an arm drag and went from his springboard elbow. While Lee was upside down, Alexander drop kicked him in the face. The two struggled to get back to their feet. Alexander landed a few Flair style chops on Lee before whipping him off the rope and hitting him with a knee to the gut. Alexander then dropped Lee spine first onto the apron, and then hit a springboard flatliner for a near fall.

Lee managed to get back to his feet and reversed a suplex into a superkick into the cardiac kick for the nearest of falls. A split second away from victory. Lee went to the top rope looking for a 630, but Alexander landed a big clothesline on Lee as he was coming down from the top. Lee recovered in the corner and removed the turnbuckle pad. The ref attempted to put the turnbuckle pad back on, but Lee managed to remove it again. Alexander was sent into the exposed turnbuckle and then rolled up for the three count.

Winner: Wes Lee in 11:52

-Tony D’Angelo and the Family were at their restaurant. Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen walk in looking for a shot at the North American title shot, except having Brooks fighting for the title on his behalf. As they left the restaurant, they got into a car with a new character – Nico or Niko – at the wheel of an SUV to chauffer Jensen and Spears away. (c)

-Kelani Jordan is interviewed by Byron Saxton about her rematch for the North American title. Fatal Influence came into frame and basically said she has no chance against Fallon Henley.

-Trick Williams made his way to the ring. He addressed the crowd to talk about what’s next for Trick Williams. Ridge Holland. He called Ridge out, but before Ridge could make it out, Andre Chase appeared in the Chase U Section. Chase said he’s not done with Ridge yet, he wants Ridge first. Trick said he totally understood and was impressed that after all Holland put him through, Chase landed on his feet. He had the crowd give him a standing ovation. He said that Chase has done everything in NXT, except get a title shot. As it looked like he was offering Chase a title shot, Ridge Holland made his way to the ring. He said that Trick was probably too scared of him, ducking him for “a guy I put in an ambulance two weeks ago”. He said that he’s the biggest threat to the title. Chase said he wanted one more match against Ridge for all the things he put Chase U through, and he was willing to put Chase U on the line. Ridge said he didn’t care enough about the university, and refused. Trick said that it should be Chase vs. Holland next week. Winner to be the number one contender for a title shot at Deadline. An added stipulation by Holland – if Chase loses, Chase U must disband. Chase agreed. Chase and Williams then beat down Holland to end the segment.

-A video segment with Jaida Parker talking about wanting to win the Iron Survivor Challenge aired.

-Brooks Jensen brought Pro Wrestling NOAH star, Yoshiki Inamura to see Ava, saying how impressed he was with Inamura while he was over there. Eddy Thorpe burst into the room saying that he’s sick of Ava not making time for him. She said that she did make time for him and booked him in an Iron Survivor qualifier.

(4) ADRIANNA RIZZO vs. NIKKITA LYONS

Lyons attacked Rizzo backstage a few weeks ago, and this was Rizzo looking to get retribution for that attack. Rizzo was the underdog against the larger Lyons, but fought heartily nonetheless. That is until Lyons locked in a Full Nelson and rag dolled Rizzo for at least a minute. From that moment on, Lyons was almost solidly in control of the match. Rizzo would kick out of anything that Lyons threw her way for awhile, even making a bit of a comeback towards the end of the match, but ultimately fell to Lyons after a Splash from Lyons for the win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons in approx 4:30 (I accidentally cleared my timer mid match, so the time is an approximation)

Rizzo attacked Lyons with a crowbar after the match.

-Thea Hail, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne rushed Andre Chase backstage, upset about his decision. Chase tried to put them at ease.

-A video package hyping Zaria aired for her Iron Survivor challenge match.

(5) LEXIS KING vs. JE’VON EVANS – IRON SURVIVOR QUALIFIER

The two men locked up and jockeyed for position to start the match, trading arm drags and other basic moves to start. Very quickly, the match kicked into high gear with both men attempting rapid pins against the other in a short sequence. Lexis would use some shady tactics throughout the match, like grabbing Je’von’s ears, to try and get the advantage. Tactics that seem to contradict his story of being a good guy wanting to separate himself from his father’s reputation. Je’von was kayfabe hurt before a commercial break, and King played into this facade by struggling with to come to a decision on whether to attack a fallen Evans or not. (c)

Back from the break, King was solidly in control with Evans in a Single Boston Crab. Evans managed to escape and then hit a cutter followed by a suplex on King. Evans went to the top rope and hit a massive cross body for a near fall.

Evans went for a moonsault, King countered it with a superkick for a near fall. King slapped Evans in the face. Evans returned the slap. They then traded chops and kicks until Evans hit an enziguri. Evans went to the top and hit a frog splash for a near fall. King then hit a backstabber followed by a modified Death Valley Driver for two.

Evans hit a superkick, then climbed to the top and hit a corkscrew senton looking thing for the win. Je’von Evans and Wes Lee are now two of the five men in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Lexis King hugged Evans and raised his hand after the match.

Winner: Je’von Evans in 8:11

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were backstage when Nathan Frazer tells Axiom he’s got a qualifier match for the Iron Survivor challenge. Axiom was upset since the tag division was revved up earlier in the night. OTM and The Family come into the room and immediately start verbally fighting before officials pulled them apart. (c)

-Lexis King walks into the locker room. Hank, Tank and Dante Chen also walk in and congratulate him on doing the right thing – showing respect to Evans after he beat King. Gallus walks in and ridicules all of them for that point of view seemingly setting up a Gallus and Hank/Tank feud.

(6) FALLON HENLEY (w/Fatal Influence) vs. KELANI JORDAN – NXT WOMEN’S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Henley and Jordan locked up and jockeyed for position to start the match, trading offense quickly before getting in a bit of a verbal altercation. Henley shoved Kelani, who took offense to being shoved and took control of the match. The action spilled outside the ring and Kelani landed a moonsault off of the announce table to a standing Henley before a commercial break. (c)

The two were back in the ring after the break, seconds later they both attempted to throw each other which brought both women to the mat. As they tried getting up, cameras were shown out back where a fight broke out between a handful of the men’s tag teams. Cameras cut back to the ring after a few seconds to show Kelani hit a standing shooting star press for two.

Kelani looked for her One Of A Kind moonsault, but Henley made it to her feet to stop her quickly. She managed to take Kelani down for a two count. Kelani hoisted Henley to the top rope and hit a spanish fly, Henley kicking out just before the count of three. Henley made it back to her feet and shifted momentum in her favor for a few moments until Kelani hit a Stand Out Slam followed by the One of a Kind Moonsault. She pinned Henley, but Jacy Jayne managed to get Henley’s foot on the rope without the ref seeing it.

Jayne then managed to punch Kelani in the face from the outside of the ring, also without the ref seeing it, to allow Henley to quickly roll Kelani up for the win.

Winner: Fallon Henley in 9:32

As Fatal Influence was celebrating, the tag division’s fight spilled out into the arena. The call by Ava for these teams to step up was seemingly heard.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST