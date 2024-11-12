News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bloodline fifth man drama, Omega’s return, NXT at 2300, Women’s U.S. Title, Moxley manifesto, MCMGs, WWE ID, more (114 min.)

November 12, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

  • Bloodline continued drama and the recruitment of a fifth member for each team
  • Kenny Omega appearing in New Japan and what his role should be in AEW going into 2025
  • NXT in the 2300 Arena thoughts
  • D-Von Dudley reaction online to reports on his health
  • WWE Women’s United States Title and why Chelsea Green needs to be the first champion
  • Jon Moxley interview/manifesto on AEW in the news
  • Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting to breaking point
  • Motor City Machine Guns almost a month in
  • Wrestle Kingdom card and AEW show lineups thus far and what they look like
  • WWE ID thoughts after initial announcement, former AEW talent involved, lessons to hopefully learn
  • Julia Hart return vignette on Collision
  • Randy Orton injury angle and the continued trajectory of Kevin Owens
  • Bronson Reed-Seth Rollins brawl
  • Gunther vs. Goldberg potential
  • The apparent Malakai Black curtain call

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024