VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bloodline fifth man drama, Omega’s return, NXT at 2300, Women’s U.S. Title, Moxley manifesto, MCMGs, WWE ID, more (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:
- Bloodline continued drama and the recruitment of a fifth member for each team
- Kenny Omega appearing in New Japan and what his role should be in AEW going into 2025
- NXT in the 2300 Arena thoughts
- D-Von Dudley reaction online to reports on his health
- WWE Women’s United States Title and why Chelsea Green needs to be the first champion
- Jon Moxley interview/manifesto on AEW in the news
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting to breaking point
- Motor City Machine Guns almost a month in
- Wrestle Kingdom card and AEW show lineups thus far and what they look like
- WWE ID thoughts after initial announcement, former AEW talent involved, lessons to hopefully learn
- Julia Hart return vignette on Collision
- Randy Orton injury angle and the continued trajectory of Kevin Owens
- Bronson Reed-Seth Rollins brawl
- Gunther vs. Goldberg potential
- The apparent Malakai Black curtain call
