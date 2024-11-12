VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bloodline fifth man drama, Omega’s return, NXT at 2300, Women’s U.S. Title, Moxley manifesto, MCMGs, WWE ID, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bloodline continued drama and the recruitment of a fifth member for each team

Kenny Omega appearing in New Japan and what his role should be in AEW going into 2025

NXT in the 2300 Arena thoughts

D-Von Dudley reaction online to reports on his health

WWE Women’s United States Title and why Chelsea Green needs to be the first champion

Jon Moxley interview/manifesto on AEW in the news

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting to breaking point

Motor City Machine Guns almost a month in

Wrestle Kingdom card and AEW show lineups thus far and what they look like

WWE ID thoughts after initial announcement, former AEW talent involved, lessons to hopefully learn

Julia Hart return vignette on Collision

Randy Orton injury angle and the continued trajectory of Kevin Owens

Bronson Reed-Seth Rollins brawl

Gunther vs. Goldberg potential

The apparent Malakai Black curtain call

