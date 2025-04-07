WWE RAW RESULTS (4/7): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on War Raiders defending against New Day, Valkyria vs. Bayley for IC Title, plus El Grande Americano, Punk, Heyman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 7, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT TARGET CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 7,273 tickets were distributed headed into the day. The arena was set up for 8,589. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– A recap of Rhea Ripley assaulting Bianca Belair and Iyo after the main event was shown.

– Adam Pearce introduced Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to the ring. Pearce said that after what happened last week, he is booking them in a triple threat match at WrestleMania. Belair said that a few weeks ago, she would have been pissed at this decision, but now she wanted her in it. Ripley and Belair signed the contract and pushed Sky out of the way. Sky hit both of them with a springboard dropkick and signed the contract before walking away.

(Pomares’ Analysis: I like the star power in these three-way feud, but it feels like they have done a variation of the same segment throughout the majority of the build to their Mania match. I like what we heard from Bianca Belair and wish we got to hear more from everybody else.)

– A recap of Judgment Day defeating Penta and Bron Breakker last week was shown. It was confirmed that Bron Breakker would defend his title against Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Finn Bálor at WrestleMania.

– Backstage, Liv Morgan said that it wouldn’t matter who won at WrestleMania, as long as it was Finn Bálor or Dominik Mysterio. Finn said that people say that Dominik wasn’t tough enough and was a loser, but tonight he would prove them wrong.

[Commercial Break]

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. BAYLEY – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra knocked Bayley down with a roll-up before Bayley responded with one of his own. Lyra swept Bayley off her feet, only for Bayley to surprise her with a pinning combination. Bayley clocked Lyra with a rising knee strike, but Lyra countered her sunset flip with a pinfall. Lyra nailed Bayley with a basement dropkick, followed by a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Lyra trapped Bayley in a Pendulum lock, transitioning into a Seatbelt Clutch for a two count. Bayley avoided a big boot, only for Lyra to low-bridge her and hit her with a dropkick through the ropes. Lyra crushed Bayley with a high crossbody, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Bayley shocked Lyra with a cutter into the ropes, setting her up for a dropkick through the corner. Bayley missed a suicide dive, but was able to counter a dropkick through the ropes with a Bayley-to-Belly on the floor. Lyra blocked a power mover and cracked Bayley with an enzuigiri, setting her up for a Doctor Bomb for a two count. Bayley clobbered Lyra with a sliding knee strike for a close two count. Lyra blocked a superplex, but couldn’t go for a powerbomb due to her hurt back. Bayley immediately drove Lyra into the corner with a sunset flip powerbomb. Lyra hit Bayley with a Tornado DDT and a fisherman suplex, but she kicked out at two. Bayley swept Lyra off her feet and put her in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Lyra evaded the Rose Plant and got the three count with a jackknife pinfall.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 13:25 (Still Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

– After the match, Bayley refused to shake Lyra Valkyria’s hand before hugging her.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really strong match and probably the best defense of Lyra’s title reign so far. Now that the majority of the Mania card is starting to shape up, I hope Bayley and Lyra don’t get left out. Would be a real shame if Bayley went from a world title match at Mania to missing out on the whole show. The post-match bit was interesting and could be the catalyst for a possible rematch.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed comedian Bert Kreischer about his upcoming special on Netflix. Chad Gable immediately interrupted to tell him that he would get to see American Made face the LWO. Bert said that he didn’t come to see them and greeted Otis instead.

[Commercial Break]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

The War Raiders vs. The New Day – World Tag Team Championship match

C.M. Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman will appear

El Grande Americano returns