VIP PODCAST 4/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-4-2018): New Japan Sakura Genesis including bad landings, WM36 Weekend Events, Mailbag on Cena-Taker, Lesnar’s 2017, Reigns, IWGP, more (94 min.)

April 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Apr. 4, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…

CURRENT TOPICS:

  • New Japan “Sakura Genesis” and then looks ahead to the next several weeks of big New Japan matches.
  • A preview of over a dozen events coming up that WrestleMania weekend including which matches are of most interest to him.

MAILBAG:

  • Future WWE prospects in Europe
  • Is a Roman Reigns heel turn possible this weekend
  • Was Kurt Angle vs. Seth Rollins in the plans
  • Could Undertaker interchange personalities like Mick Foley
  • How flimsy was John Cena’s explanation for not entering the Battle Royal at WM
  • NXT callus predictions
  • The history of the IWGP letters in New Japan’s titles
  • Crowd reaction to Styles and Nakamura
  • Undertaker-Cena scenarios
  • Cody-Kenny Omega
  • Brock Lesnar’s last year underrated
  • More

