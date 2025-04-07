VIP PODCAST 4/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-4-2018): New Japan Sakura Genesis including bad landings, WM36 Weekend Events, Mailbag on Cena-Taker, Lesnar’s 2017, Reigns, IWGP, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Apr. 4, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…

CURRENT TOPICS:

New Japan “Sakura Genesis” and then looks ahead to the next several weeks of big New Japan matches.

A preview of over a dozen events coming up that WrestleMania weekend including which matches are of most interest to him.

MAILBAG:

Future WWE prospects in Europe

Is a Roman Reigns heel turn possible this weekend

Was Kurt Angle vs. Seth Rollins in the plans

Could Undertaker interchange personalities like Mick Foley

How flimsy was John Cena’s explanation for not entering the Battle Royal at WM

NXT callus predictions

The history of the IWGP letters in New Japan’s titles

Crowd reaction to Styles and Nakamura

Undertaker-Cena scenarios

Cody-Kenny Omega

Brock Lesnar’s last year underrated

More

