VIP PODCAST 4/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-4-2018): New Japan Sakura Genesis including bad landings, WM36 Weekend Events, Mailbag on Cena-Taker, Lesnar’s 2017, Reigns, IWGP, more (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Apr. 4, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…
CURRENT TOPICS:
- New Japan “Sakura Genesis” and then looks ahead to the next several weeks of big New Japan matches.
- A preview of over a dozen events coming up that WrestleMania weekend including which matches are of most interest to him.
MAILBAG:
- Future WWE prospects in Europe
- Is a Roman Reigns heel turn possible this weekend
- Was Kurt Angle vs. Seth Rollins in the plans
- Could Undertaker interchange personalities like Mick Foley
- How flimsy was John Cena’s explanation for not entering the Battle Royal at WM
- NXT callus predictions
- The history of the IWGP letters in New Japan’s titles
- Crowd reaction to Styles and Nakamura
- Undertaker-Cena scenarios
- Cody-Kenny Omega
- Brock Lesnar’s last year underrated
- More
