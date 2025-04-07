VIP PODCAST 4/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-1-2007): WWE WrestleMania 23 PPV Analysis with Caldwell, Radican, Roe including Trump-McMahon hair stip, MITB, Cena vs. Michaels (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to two of our WWE WrestleMania 23 PPV post-shows hosted by James Caldwell. Up first is the rapid-fire reaction right after the event with cohost Sean Radican from PWTorch. Then a longer analysis where Mike Roe joined James. The top matches were John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels in the main event, Bobby Lashley & Donald Trump vs. Umaga & Vince McMahon, a Money in the Bank ladder match with C.M. Punk, Randy Orton, Booker T, Edge, and others, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

