FREE PODCAST 4/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4/4 & 4/5-2020) WrestleMania 36 Night 1 and Night 2 live post-shows including Charlotte beating Ripley, Cinematic Matches, Performance Center setting (180 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Apr. 4 and 5, 2020 episodes of the PWTorch Dailycast’s WrestleMania 26 post-shows.

The Apr. 4 episode features Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talking WrestleMania 36 Night One! They begin the show talking about the very different boneyard match between Undertaker and A.J. Styles. Also, does anyone remember Braun Strowman winning the Universal Title tonight? We don’t think anyone will remember it. Plus, the guys take a ton of live calls reacting to a WrestleMania that most callers gave a thumbs up.

The Apr. 5 episode features PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

