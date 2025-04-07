FREE PODCAST 4/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA’s Monday ratings slide against Raw, who fills HBK’s shoes, Orton as a babyface, Sapolsky-ROH, Jericho, Ross (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 31 and April 1, 2010.

On the Mar. 31, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on the TNA Impact ratings dropping significantly, whether they will move up an hour, if WWE Raw will go to three-hours of that happens, the major Smackdown Spoiler for Friday’s show, Positives & Negatives on the decision, the key to Randy Orton’s success as a babyface, a defense of the Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon match, Smackdown’s future on MyNet, how to fix TNA, when they will reach a breaking point, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & McNeill answer listener questions from the McNeill Mailbag, analyze the NXT ratings, and McNeill Sings The Hits!

Then on the Apr. 1, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller, he fielded phone calls for 60 minutes on a variety of subjects including who might replace Shawn Michaels as the most reliable four-star match producer, more complaints about TNA, the prospects of Jim Ross staying in WWE or perhaps going to TNA, thoughts on the next breakout star in WWE, Chris Jericho on color commentary, Gabe Sapolsky’s falling out with ROH, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO