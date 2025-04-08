FREE PODCAST 4/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomarez: Punk-Heyman interaction, Jey’s stellar confrontation with Gunther, latest WrestleMania developments (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mauricio Pomarez to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a conversation about the closing segment with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman that ended with Seth telling Heyman that he now owes him a favor. Could Seth have convinced Heyman that neither Punk nor Reigns are worthy of his loyalty? Also, praise for Jey Uso, reaction to Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano, the latest with Rhea Ripley-Bianca Belair-Liv Morgan, thoughts on the latest WrestleMania developments across the board, Tony Hinchcliffe on commentary, and more with live chat, live callers, and email interaction throughout.
