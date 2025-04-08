News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/7 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Seth asks Heyman whose side he’s on, Jey puts in career performance on mic, Rhea added to Belair-Sky, more WrestleMania developments (26 min.)

April 8, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 7 edition of WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins asking Paul Heyman whose side he’s on, Jey Uso puts in a career performance on mic opposite of Gunther, Rhea Ripley officially added to Belair-Sky, and more WrestleMania developments.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025