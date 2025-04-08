News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 8, 2025

When: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs. three members of The Dark State
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker
  • Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

