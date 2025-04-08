NXT PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs. three members of The Dark State
- Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker
- Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura
