FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Bloodline fifth man drama, Omega’s return, NXT at 2300, Women’s U.S. Title, Moxley manifesto, MCMGs, WWE ID, more (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Bloodline continued drama and the recruitment of a fifth member for each team
- Kenny Omega appearing in New Japan and what his role should be in AEW going into 2025
- NXT in the 2300 Arena thoughts
- D-Von Dudley reaction online to reports on his health
- WWE Women’s United States Title and why Chelsea Green needs to be the first champion
- Jon Moxley interview/manifesto on AEW in the news
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting to breaking point
- Motor City Machine Guns almost a month in
- Wrestle Kingdom card and AEW show lineups thus far and what they look like
