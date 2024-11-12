News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Bloodline fifth man drama, Omega’s return, NXT at 2300, Women’s U.S. Title, Moxley manifesto, MCMGs, WWE ID, more (119 min.)

November 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Bloodline continued drama and the recruitment of a fifth member for each team
  • Kenny Omega appearing in New Japan and what his role should be in AEW going into 2025
  • NXT in the 2300 Arena thoughts
  • D-Von Dudley reaction online to reports on his health
  • WWE Women’s United States Title and why Chelsea Green needs to be the first champion
  • Jon Moxley interview/manifesto on AEW in the news
  • Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting to breaking point
  • Motor City Machine Guns almost a month in
  • Wrestle Kingdom card and AEW show lineups thus far and what they look like

