FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-11-2019) Keller & LeClair discuss whether Orton turned babyface, Seth’s finicky crowd reactions, Lashley-Lana-Rusev, live callers, mailbag (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss Seth Rollins’s crowd reactions lately and what brought him to this place and whether it’s just “finicky” fans, why the Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev storyline works for some people and not others, did Randy Orton turn babyface tonight, the latest Survivor Series brand supremacy hype, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.