FREE PODCAST 11/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Little discuss Iron Survivor qualifying matches, Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Ridge Holland as potential contender for Trick Williams, more (75 min.)

November 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Jobin Little discuss the Iron Survivor qualifying matches, Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley for the North American Title, Ridge Holland as the next potential contender for Trick Williams, and more.

