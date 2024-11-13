TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (7/7): X Division Title match with Moose and Speedball, Jody Threat vs. Heather by Arrogance, Santana vs. Mustafa Ali, Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo, Joe Hendry, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

NOVEMBER 7, 2024

DETROIT, MICH. AT WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH & JORDYNNE GRACE vs. ALISHA EDWARDS & TASHA STEELZ – HIT

Alright, I loved this match. I think they are building up to a Tasha Steelz and Masha Slammovich feud for Final Resolution. Tasha has fully become the gate keeper to the main event in the Knockouts Division, and she’s really showing how great she is at doing whatever role needs to be filled.

SAVANNAH EVANS BACKSTAGE WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

I love Savannah Evans. I’ve seen her a number of times at Indie Shows, and always felt that she got the short end of the stick in TNA. This segment might illuminate why. She’s not great on the mic. She’s better than she was, but it still feels like she’s trying too hard to stay on script and emote correctly. In my estimation it’s entirely a comfort level thing. Her ring work is much better, especially when she’s being ‘Cannibal Savannah Evans’ and not ‘Bodyguard Savannah Evans’. I hope with time she improves (or gets more comfortable), or gets a full time manager to do her talking.

(2) ROSEMARY vs. WENDY CHOO – HIT

This was too quick of a story line. I’m guessing that it was because Wendy Choo had to go back to NXT full time. Honestly, if they had given this the same amount of time as Zach Wentz got with the RASCALZ in NXT, it would have been just as good (if not better). This didn’t have enough time to really get going before it was over. The match itself was ok, and didn’t really get too into it for a “No DQ” match. If this had played out longer, this match could have been a twenty minute banger on a PLE.

MUSTAFA ALI vs. MIKE SANTANA – MISS

I get WHY we saw this match. I’m just not happy to see it. I wish Mustafa Ali would come back, but I don’t think that’s in the cards.

RASCALZ BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

I like the RASCALZ, but I’m tired of the treehouse bits. It feels like a holdover from when they were in their early twenties.

JOE HENDRY AND THE NEMETHS BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Ok, fine. We gotta build up Hendry again. I’m not exactly overjoyed by it, but we might get some ok matches. I did enjoy the “Ryan Nemeth’s Story/He’s Nic Nemeth’s Brother/The End” bit. It is a little belittling to Ryan, but that is just how Hendry is. He’s a face that’s a bully.

MIKE SANTANA AND FIRST CLASS – MINOR HIT

This was entertaining. K.C. Navarro and Mike Santana should be a great match next week.

(3) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/Ash By Elegance & The Concierge) – HIT

This was a pretty decent match, but it is almost the same exact story line that TNA keeps doing with the Knockout’s Tag titles. There’s going to be all the permutations of each tag member, so three matches round robin. Then a big title match at a PLE or PPV. It’s filling time, but not really deep. Having watched this same thing several times, there’s no suspense, there’s no surprise. After Final Resolution, the Elegance will be tag champs. It’s just another sign of how shallow the Knockouts division is.

(4) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. MOOSE — TNA X Division Title match – HIT

Ok, I MIGHT be a tad biased, but I personally think this might be the best match I’ve seen Moose in. Absolutely fantastic match, loads of ring psychology from both wrestlers. This was a great match, fantastic. Honestly, Bailey is one of the great match co-ordinators, and if he ever retires will make a fantastic producer/agent/whatever you want to call it. Everything Bailey touches gets better. The end was good, and surprising. The heel turn of Trent Seven after the match was even MORE surprising. I’m just not sure where they are going with it.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

Feels like they saved all the women’s matches for one show. Great matches, throughout, decent promotions for upcoming cards, overall a really solid card. Maybe not the one to show to new people, but overall a good card.