NXT HITS & MISSES (11/12): Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander, Trick Williams-Ridge Holland-Andre Chase, Jordan vs. Henley, Evans vs. Lexis King, more

Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Guilia: Hit

Let me start by saying I remember when Legend and Jakara made their debuts on NXT. Legend has far exceeded my expectations. She’s an absolute powerhouse and some of her strikes look amazing. As much as Legend impresses me, it’s Jakara that I feel has come farther than I would’ve have thought. As a team, they gel together so well and I wouldn’t be surprised if their trip to the main roster is sooner than later. Guilia and Vaquer are incredible, so no surprise at their performance in this match. I have to say Vaquer has become my favorite guilty pleasure on the brand (I’m so sorry, Tatum Paxley!). Great way to kick off the show this week.

Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade in an Iron Survivor qualifying match: Hit

A bit of a surprise finish with Sol getting the clean win, but it seems like the Iron Survivor Challenge to more about getting the mid-carders more established in the main event picture and Sol has certainly gotten to that level. I’m still amazed at her Sol Snatcher and how many different ways she can hit it. I don’t think Jade loses anything here, especially as she’s tied to Perez and more than likely more high profile feuds. Is it just me or Ruca seem like the type of girl that you could have a few beers with as a buddy? She has such a cool, positive energy.

Karmen Petrovic / Dion Lennox / Ashante Thee Adonis / Brinley Reece segment: Minor Hit

This is the most I’ve been interested in Petrovic’s character. I think Lennox needs to be more than the bookworm and Reece is…well, Reece. Ashante has grown on me, as well, lately. I’m intrigued for the tag match.

Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander in an Iron Survivor qualifying match: Hit

Was there any question with these two guys in the ring, that the match wouldn’t be awesome? It’s nice to Alexander get some much deserved in NXT. Cedric gets the out for the loss from the turnbuckle spot. Small point: I liked how the referee was trying to get the buckle back on, but could also see the pin, so he stopped to make the count. Too many times, the refs seem like they have blinders on and this was at least a realistic reaction. It was a little attention to detail, but I liked it.

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant: Hit

(I hope someone gets that reference!) I think Spears has gotten a lot better in his promos lately. He sounds more calm, with an underlying layer of anger. It’s hard to describe, but it works for me. I’m not sure who “Nico” is, but it seems like their will be a battle of Families in the near future. Side note: Tony D’Angelo’s restaurant of choice needs either bouncers or better locks: it seems like ANYONE can get in…

Trick Williams / Ridge Holland / Andre Chase segment: Hit

Ridge has gotten better on the stick and he’s fleshed out his character pretty well, too. I like the stipulation of the match, simply because although Ridge has been getting a main event push, Andre Chase and everything with Chase U always seems to be gold. It’s a credit to everyone who has been involved with their segments and storylines, especially Andre Chase. My only fear of the disbanding of Chase U is whether the key players (Thea Hail, Duke Hudson and Andre himself) will get mired in the undercard and forgotten. My hope is for a Chase U win, but frankly right now it’s a toss-up.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo: Hit

This match was better than I expected it to be. Unless I missed it, I don’t believe I’ve seen Rizzo in the ring for a match before and thought she held her own. Like I mentioned with Lash Legend earlier, Lyons was kind of rushed into the ring and it showed and after being out with injuries, she’s really come into her own. I wasn’t sure how she’d work as a heel, but putting her against likeable women like Rizzo will go a long way towards cementing her as a bad ass heel on the roster.

Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King in an Iron Survivor qualifying match: Hit

Nice match up between these two. The different styles meshed nicely. My “where are they going with Lexis King’s character” confusion continued with this match up. King didn’t do anything necessarily heelish and the show of respect at the end made him seem like taking one more step towards a face turn. I still am waiting to see him continue to lose only to snap, but I may be proven wrong. Evans will be a blast to watch in the Iron Survivor challenge.

Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley: Hit

Predictable finish on a good match. The outcome wasn’t ever really in doubt. To me, Jordan is missing “something”. She’s likeable, yes, but not in a huge way. I look at faces over the years that could draw sympathy because of how well they were liked by fans and although she has people rooting for her, it’s almost homogenized. Maybe I just don’t see it, but I’d like to.