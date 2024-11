VIP AUDIO 11/13 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: The build to AEW Full Gear PPV, Death Riders angle, why should AEW pivot from Adam Cole and MJF, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Intro

00:22 Collision Review and AEW Discussion

02:00 House of Black vs. Iron Savages

02:32 FTR and House of Black Promo

04:58 Julia Hart’s Impact on House of Black

08:48 Leo Rush Challenges Swerve Strickland

13:29 Outrunners vs. Top Flight

18:59 Mariah May’s Promo and Anna Jay’s Challenge

24:34 Kris Statlander vs. Ashley Vox/ Statlander Mercedes Moné Full Gear match upside

32:30 Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

37:09 Upcoming Collision Matches

38:01 Main Event Breakdown and Reactions

39:51 Jon Moxley’s Vision for AEW

42:23 Speculations and Future Storylines

50:27 Dynamite Recap,MJF and Adam Cole, Full Gear Predictions

01:03:29 Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO