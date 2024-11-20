FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Open Game Time, discuss WWE ID program, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have their game faces on for Wrestling Open’s Game Time, with a main event of Wrestling Open Tag Champs Church of Greatness defending against Swipe Right, plus Marcus Mathers vs. Gal, Aaron Rourke vs. Rex Lawless, and more. On top of that, the WWE ID program is all over the show, with two WWE ID contracts handed out and a half-dozen WWE ID’d wrestlers competing on the show. Chris and Justin talk about how Wrestling Open is handling the new program, how they feel about the surprise handout of contracts, and the danger of the program overwhelming the promotion. For VIP, it’s a look at a WWE ID wrestler they were previously unfamiliar with – Cappuccino Jones. They cover a couple of his matches and examine his potential and what they believe led WWE to sign him.

