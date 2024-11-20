News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Everything with Rich & Wade: CM Punk’s comments about AEW regrets, Omega’s mindset going into 2025, AEW and WWE streaming era details, Josh Alexander a 2025 free agent, more (31 min.)

November 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

  • C.M. Punk’s comments about AEW regrets and his WWE run so far.
  • Gunther-Damien Priest developments
  • The latest Bo Dallas interview and concern he’s imitating Bray Wyatt too closely now
  • Kenny Omega’s mindset going into 2025.
  • AEW and WWE streaming era details
  • Josh Alexander a potential 2025 free agent, more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024