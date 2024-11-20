VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Everything with Rich & Wade: CM Punk’s comments about AEW regrets, Omega’s mindset going into 2025, AEW and WWE streaming era details, Josh Alexander a 2025 free agent, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

C.M. Punk’s comments about AEW regrets and his WWE run so far.

Gunther-Damien Priest developments

The latest Bo Dallas interview and concern he’s imitating Bray Wyatt too closely now

Kenny Omega’s mindset going into 2025.

AEW and WWE streaming era details

Josh Alexander a potential 2025 free agent, more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO