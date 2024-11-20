News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Sam Roberts joins Wade to preview WWE Survivor Series and NXT WarGames with predictions, analysis of hype, plus other topics (136 min.)

November 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (11-21-2019) to a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship with guest Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling podcast and WWE Kickoff Show panel. They previewed WWE Survivor Series and NXT Takeover with predictions for match outcomes and surprises, plus analysis of the build-up and some sidebars on C.M. Punk and other topics including some listener emails.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024