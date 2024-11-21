5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-6-2019): Tommaso Ciampa & Keith Lee & Matt Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, plus Dunne, Priest, Dakota Kai, Baszler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT ON USA TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 2019

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

-Mauro Rapallo introduced the show with the crowd going nuts cheering behind him. He said, with a sense of urgency, that he had breaking news. He said a response was to be expected after what NXT did at Smackdown and Raw. They showed The O.C. attacking Undisputed Era. Luke Harper threw Bobby Fish into a wall and he sprayed “blood” all over the wall. Then he chokeslammed him onto a table. They left UE lying.

-A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Gallows walked out. Gallows tossed a production assistant into the ringside steps. Then they entered the ring. Fans chanted “A.J. Styles!” He said, “So this is NXT?” Fans loudly chanted “NXT! NXT!” He said Undisputed Era tried to take over Raw because they wanted a war, “so now we’re bringing the war to you.” He said all of their champions are out of commission, so The O.C. is taking over NXT. “That’s not just Phenomenal, that’s undisputed,” he said.

Out came Tomasso Ciampa to his music. Mauro said it’s an explosive start to “NXT on USA.” Fans chanted, “Daddy’s Home!” He said for years he used to be asked the same damn question: “When are you going to go up to the main roster?” He then said to The O.C., “Let me be the first to welcome you to the main roster.” More “NXT!” chants. He said NXT has always been “thee show.” He said it also happens to be Daddy’s Home. Fans chanted d”Daddy’s Home!” He said if they want to come here and whip Undisputed Era’s ass, that’s fine with him, but if they want to stand in his ring and claim they are taking over, he has a problem with that.

Styles asked if the three of them are supposed to worried about him. Fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” Styles said he’s the only person there with big enough balls to come out there and say anything. Ciampa, right on cue, was joined by Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. “Bro! Bro!” chanted fans. Ciampa said it looks to him like they’ve got plenty of balls. Ciampa said at War Games, they are prepared for Undisputed Era, but tonight they should put their gear on because they’d be happy to go to war with them. More “NXT!” chants.

Styles said he wanted to think about it for a second. Then he said, “You’re on!” Mauro called it an explosive start to NXT on USA.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Ciampa here being the brave face of NXT standing up for the brand, but even more so making it clear he has no problem with them beating up UE. It does confuse the face/heel dynamic to have OC beat up UE to establish they’re heels because NXT fans are defending the brand more than cheering the top heels of the brand being beaten up. But such as November in WWE’s ecosystem. A lot of collateral damage to tell the largely convoluted and ineffective brand vs. brand storyline where there’s no real way to win and no ramifications after Survivor Series is over. That said, the crowd helped make this segment seem like a big deal and that’s a novel match for NXT.)

-They went to the announcers to react briefly.

(1) PETE DUNNE vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

Nigel compared Dunne’s title reign dominance and length at 685 days as the NXT UK Champion to Hulk Hogan’s at the height of Hulkamania. After an opening exchange where each wrestler seemed to know what was coming and countered each other, they cut to a break. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen, and a lot happened. Priest took Dunn down with an elbow to his chest. Dunne came back with a roll-up for a two count. Then he clotheslined Priest over the top rope to the floor. He stomped on Priest’s hand when he reached into the ring. Then he kicked his arm. Priest fired a roundkick at Dunne on the ring apron to knock him down Dunne surprised him, though, with a hanging armbar. Priest yanked himself free and Dunne dropped to the floor onto his head. Dunne climbed to the top rope, but Priest chased atheism. Dunne dropped down and kicked his hand against the ringpost. Then he set up Priest for a powerbomb off the top rope, but Priest held not the tag rope to stop him. Then he landed a Flatliner, then stomped away at him in the corner. The ref backed him off.

The four minute commercial break finally ended with Priest scoring a two count. The action actually slowed down quite a bit after the break for a little while before picking up again. Dunne landed an X-plex. Nigel called Dunne, “The gritty, sinewy, working class hero.” When Priest caught his breath at ringside, Dunne flipped off the top rope onto Priest on the floor. Fans chanted “NXT!” (Why not cheer for the wrestlers instead of the brand? It’s not like NXT is the only brand featuring dives to ringside. People chanted “ECW!” way back because they were doing things no one else was doing that really differentiating themselves. Shouldn’t they be chanting “NXT!” during what feels like unscripted promos or something truly different than Raw and Smackdown?) Dunne landed a sitout powerbomb in the ring for a two count. A minute later Priest landed a high flip onto Dunne at ringside that triggered a “Mama Mia!” from Mauro. They cut to a break without split-screen. [c]

Back live they were exchanging strikes mid-ring. They collided mid-ring and then both went down. Fans chanted “NXT!” again. Priest landed a Crucifix Bomb for a near fall. Dunne played possum and then grabbed Priest’s fingers. He set up a joint manipulation as he stood and backed Priest into the corner. Priest went for a low kick with the ref locked behind him in the corner, but Dunne blocked it and then kicked Priest low. Dunne then quickly applied a cross armbreaker for a frantic tapout by Priest almost immediately. Mauro said he wouldn’t mind if this feud lasted as long as a Ken Burns documentary.

WINNER: Dunne in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Great finish with Dunne countering Priest’s attempt at a low kick and then a great selling of Dunne’s submission by Priest to really put over the devastation of Dunne’s finisher.)

-Killian Dane attacked Dunne as he began to celebrate. Priest yanked Dane off of Dunne, then kicked away at Dunne. Dane headbutted Priest, sending him to the floor. Then Dane gave Dunne a Vaderbomb. Fans started a “Shave you back!” chant. Priest attacked Dane at ringside, but further hurt his damaged arm punching Dane. Dane threw Priest hard into the ringside steps, then landed a canonball.

-The announcers talked about the Women’s War Games match with Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair & Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley & Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae. Phoenix said there are two more open spots – one on each team. “Who will fit those spots and be part of history?”

-In a backstage interview with Dakota Kai, Cathy Kelley said this morning on “WWE’s The Bump,” Shayna said Kai would be a waste of a pick for War Games, so what is she hoping to prove after challenging her to a match tonight. Kai said she was intimidated once, but she’s not that person anymore. She said when she came back from her injury, she came back with more energy and fire. She wants to prove why she deserves to be in that double cage at Takeover War Games. She said if Shayna thinks she’s a waste of a pick after she kicks her ass tonight. [c]

-The announcers hyped the “massive main event” with The O.C. vs. Ciampa & Lee & Riddle.

(2) TAYNARA vs. SANTANA GARRETT

Taynara threw Garrett around with some judo throws and then applied a submission mid-ring resembling Rings of Saturn. Garrett came back with a cartwheel handspring back elbow in the corner. Taynara went for a handspring moonsault, but Taynara rolled out of the way, although she kind of rolled into it. It was awkward. Then she delivered a signature kick to win.

WINNER: Taynara in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A little clunky and choreographed looking, but at others times solid. The ratio of needlessly flashy moves jammed into a short match rather than looking like they were trying to win a fight worked against this.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Angel Garza again. Mauro touted his machismo. Nigel said he challenges Lio Rush for the Cruiserweight Title later tonight. Then they shifted to hyping the Survivor Series line-up so far including the battle of tag champs and women’s champs on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

(3) DAKOTA KAI vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Marina Shaffir, Jessamyn Duke)

Mauro said Kai is the first New Zealander to crack the WWE roster. Phoenix said Baszler spearheaded the movement to sanction women’s MMA across the country.

-Lio Rush walked out and offered a handshake to Garza. Garza paused, almost shook Rush’s hand, then slapped him. He gloated with his arms extended as he walked away. Rush checked for blood and smiled.

-Kelley approached Ripley, Nox, Yim, LeRae, and Kai backstage and asked if she’s chosen another teammate. Ripley said if Baszler wants a fight, she’s got it. Mia Yim is her fourth choice. Yim was happy. The other three women looked sad. She told a dejected Kai she is sorry, but she didn’t make the cut. Kai said she gets it and then walked away.

-A brief vignette aired on The Forgotten Sons.

-Pheonix hyped Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim to decide who gets “order of entry” advantage in WarGames. Also, Rush defends against Angel Garza.

(6) TOMMASO CIAMPA & KEITH LEE & MATT RIDDLE vs. A.J. STYLES & KARL ANDERSON & LUKE GALLOWS

The O.C. trio came out first. Then NXT’s trio. They brawled before the bell as soon as the NXT trio leaped into the ring. They brawled at ringside. A minute later Styles and Ciampa entered the ring and circled as the bell rang. They exchanged wild swings. Styles ducked a knee, but Ciampa connected with an elbow. Styles then dropkicked Ciampa out of the ring. He followed with a springboard Phenomenal Forearm to Riddle at ringside after Ciampa ducked out of the way. Back in the ring, though, Ciampa caught Styles with a Willow’s Bell DDT as he re-entered the ring, good for a two count.

Ciampa tagged out to Lee. Seconds later Styles tagged in Gallows. Fans sang, “Go bask in his glory!” Lee got the better go Gallows, knocking out of the ring, and then he bodyblocked Anderson off the ropes and crushed him. They cut to a break. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen, with the heels takin over on Ciampa. Back live, Mauro said the great part of Survivor Series season is seeing matches they’ve never otherwise have a chance to see. (But remember, Rey Mysterio cannot go to Smackdown because he’s property of USA Network, which prompted Brock Lesnar to quit Smackdown to go to Raw.)

[OVERRUN]

Mauro set the stage for new viewers at the top of the hour. Gallows gave Lee a kick to the head aye ringside, and then returned to the ring to keep Ciampa from making a tag. Anderson tagged in against Ciampa next. Ciampa caught Anderson with a knee as Anderson leaped off the ropes. Ciampa finally hot-tagged Riddle just as Styles also tagged in. Riddle went on rapid-fire offense against all three heels, including an exploder suplex on Styles. Then he landed a Briton to Styles and Anderson. He followed with a running punt kick to Styles. He kneed Styles and and then back suplexed Styles for a two count, broken up by Gallows.

Ciampa saved Lee from a Magic Killer. Lee lifted Gallows and slammed him. “He’s curling Luke Gallows!” explained Phoenix. Styles then DDT’d Lee. Riddle supplied Styles, but Styles landed on his feet. Then he suplexed Riddle for a two count. Fans loudly chanted “NXT! NXT!” Lee checked Styles out of mid-air with his Pounce, but the ref got bumped by Styles at the same time. “Holy shit!” chanted fans. He clotheslined Anderson over the top rope and tumbled over with him. Riddle then did a leaping flip onto the crowd on the floor, but his foot caught the ropes and he came up somewhat (dangerously) short.

Back in the ring, Ciampa was going to give Styles a Fairy Tale ending. As he set it up, Finn Balor walked out. Mauro said this was the fifth annivesrary of his NXT debut. Styles hit Ciampa with a Pelé kick. Then at ringside, Balor gave Riddle a leaping DDT on the floor. Styles smiled down at Balor. He did the Club hand symbol. Mauro said those were signs from the Land of the Rising Sun.

As Styles set up a Styes Clash, Cole entered and broke it up. He superkicked Styles, but then gave Ciampa his Last Shot. “Every man for himself, it appears, on the road to Survivor Series weekend,” said Mauro. Undisputed Era’s music played as Mauro asked what this means for NXT and Survivor Series weekend.

WINNERS: No contest in 14:00.

