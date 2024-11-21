WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of wrestlers making returns after extended time away from TV?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Whenever a wrestler is away from WWE for a long period of time, whether because of injury, a release, or a contract expiration, or another reasons, fans start getting hopeful that one day they will return to the company. In the instances that they do come back, they often come back with a new character. Having that new character means a new look for the wrestler. Sometimes it’s entirely new, while other times they call back to a previous gimmick that they had.

The latest video in the WWE Playlist series has the WWE YouTube channel spotlight times where fans were rewarded by a wrestler returning to the company, bringing with them something new that will entertain everyone.

This was an exciting video that showcased the impact a return to WWE with a new look can have. Often times it can refresh a wrestler in the fans’ eyes, while trying something new could catapult a wrestler to new heights and standing within the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s return from last week made this playlist, which indicates they are likely going to push Nakamura with the character change hopefully getting over with the fans.

The clips from the 1990s and the 2000s cater to the old school fans and represent a shift in those wrestlers’ careers that wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t made that change. Sometimes, a look change can be the difference between being just another person and someone at the top of the card.

Overall, this was a fun video that showed how new looks and character changes impact a wrestler if they are gone for an extended period of time. Those changes not only benefit the fans, but the wrestler as well if the character is received well. If the character is successful, the wrestler might get pushed more and receive title matches. If they had stayed the same, those things wouldn’t have happened.

New looks can also convert fans if they previously didn’t like them, or they were on the fence about them. A character change is an opportunity to not only collect new fans, but to entertain their existing fans even more. In the case of the wrestlers featured in the video, the character changes worked out extremely well for them.

