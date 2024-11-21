PARKS’S TAKE: What to expect from “Speedball” Mike Bayley next career move after TNA and where he’ll likely fit in

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

According to Fightful Select, former TNA X Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey is heading to AEW. Bailey’s contract with TNA was reportedly up at the beginning of this month. Bailey’s is someone whose profile has increased over the last few years, as much for his work in TNA as on the independent scene. He was an MVP of the WrestleMania weekend shows just a few years back.

Being pigeonholed as an X Division wrestler would always limit his upside in TNA. Even then, he was on the receiving end of a decent push and had been champion in that division on multiple occasions. In losing Bailey, TNA is losing a tent-pole of the X Division. They could fill that spot from the inside, as there are players on the roster who could get a bigger push and more TV time with Bailey out of the picture. They could also reach out to NXT and take a wrestler that would fit the X Division profile and give them an opportunity. That would be more of a short-term option, however.

In AEW, Bailey will fit right in with the predominant style in the company. His matches with Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and others would be appointment television. Bailey’s weaknesses are his mic skills and character development. That might not have mattered as much a few years ago, but with the shift in philosophy that AEW has undergone in terms of how it presents its wrestlers, Bailey will likely need to show more than he has to this point in that department to be anything other than a Komander-type, used to have good matches but ultimately not relied upon as a major player.

WWE is more open to someone of Bailey’s style than at perhaps any point in the company’s past. Bailey is similar to Ricochet in style and substance. Given that Ricochet could never get past a certain point in WWE, that would lead me to believe Bailey would run into the same roadblocks as Ricochet. Finding himself on the same spot on the card as his predecessor would likely be the best case scenario had he gone there. It’s no surprise he opted for AEW over WWE.

I’ve been a Bailey fan for some time and while this will certainly be a loss for TNA, Bailey has earned the chance to make more money on a bigger stage, and good on him for choosing to do so.

