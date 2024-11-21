VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #836 (November 27, 2004): Cover Story on the Bob Holly assault on Rene Dupree, Dusty Rhodes takes over for Jeff Jarrett as booker, The Rise and Fall of ECW DVD, Letters to the Editor, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #836 cover-dated November 27, 2004: This issue includes a cover story on the Bob Holly assault on Rene Dupree during a house show match on Sunday including quotes from WWE wrestlers explaining Dupree’s attitude and details on what brought on Holly’s rage, plus background on Holly’s history and what he said about the last similar situation… The Top Five Stories of the Week covers the Vince McMahon dividend raise, Jerry Jarrett’s gain in power in TNA and Dusty Rhodes taking over for Jeff Jarrett as booker, The Rise and Fall of ECW DVD, TNA’s schedule change, and Rick Steamboat’s WWE tryout… WWE Newswire features a detailed breakdown of the major points in the latest quarterly statement, plus details on the ECW-WWF relationship as stated by Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman, notes on Raw’s cable channel future, details on Smackdown ratings, insight into Tough Enough, and more… An super-sized TNA Newswire with extensive insider backstage notes on Dusty Rhodes’s first night as booker, reaction to him within TNA, and exclusive details on how Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Jeff Hardy, Randy Savage, and others have been acting behind the scenes lately… Plus Quotebook highlights of the ECW DVD, a detailed match report on the Dupree-Holly incident from a fan in the second row, Backtracks looking at Mick Foley’s Torch Talk comments about his early ECW experiences, Letters to the Editor reacting to the Arab-American gimmick and WWE’s legal threats against TNA, McNeill Factor features an in-depth look at Pat McNeill’s visit to the D.C. Armory to watch the WWE house show this past weekend, End Notes with Wade Keller with reaction to Dusty being hired, the Holly-Dupree incident the mentality within the WWE locker room that allowed it to happen, and in-depth coverage of the latest ROH Video Release “Joe vs. Punk II” with match ratings and reviews of the entire event from Bruce Mitchell, Wade Keller, Derek Burgan, and Sean Radican…

