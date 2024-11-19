WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is this compilation recapping the Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed feud worth your time?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For the past several months, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed have been involved in one of the most action-packed and brutal feuds WWE viewers have ever seen.

There have been intense matches, parking lot brawls, and in-ring melees. It seems like nothing can stop those two from fighting each other every week. Even after their epic battle at Crown Jewel, Rollins and Reed have never stopped going after each other, prompting Raw G.M. Adam Pearce to make another match last Monday night on Raw. In preparation for this match, the WWE YouTube channel dedicated a WWE Playlist feature to reminding fans of the backstory and intensity of this feud.

This was an exciting video that profiled one of the best feuds of the year in WWE. Every week there’s tons of action and storyline development with those two. The creative team and writers have really made this feud something that people should care about.

The action that started this whole chain of events – Reed’s six Tsunamis – catapulted him into being a star. His many fights with Rollins have confirmed that he can handle feuding with a top-of-the-card guy.

I enjoyed the inclusion of Adam Pearce in the video as well. As the Raw General Manager, he is responsible for hearing out the wrestlers and giving them matches. His screaming and meltdowns over the whole situation has given oﬀ the feeling that the two men are too much to handle, which makes the feud better. When the two men are that unpredictable, it’s guaranteed to be a good feud.

Overall, this was a great video that showed why Rollins and Reed have tremendous chemistry together and why this storyline has been a hit with fans. It doesn’t matter when or where, they are guaranteed to bring the fight to each other. They have done a good job with keeping fans engaged in the action and the stories that they are trying to tell.

Pearce as a supporting character has been a huge part of the story, which elevates the importance of a good general manager in this type of situation. Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed have delivered every time they’ve met up. With the possibility of these two facing off again at WarGames later this month, this video shows the WarGames format is a good place to potentiall end this feud.

