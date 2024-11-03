5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/4/2019): Adam Cole vs. Seth Rollins, plus Lesnar & Heyman, Charlotte, Natalya, McIntyre, Rusev, Street Profits, Viking Raiders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2019

UNIONDALE, N.Y. AT NASSAU COLISEUM

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, Dio Maddin

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with three limos arriving in the parking garage. Lawler wondered if it was the president. Out came Triple H from the front limo. Then he chatted through the window to the second limo before marching like “a big shot on a mission” toward the arena.

-The Raw opening theme aired. Then in the arena, pyro blasted to start the show. Joseph said Triple H is here and he wondered if the NXT takeover was going to continue tonight.

-Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman marched to the ring. Lesnar had the WWE Title with him. Heyman introduced Lesnar as “the Velasquez vanquisher.” He said his client had enough of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox and quit. He said he has come to Raw to hunt down Rey Mysterio. Heyman said Raw traded Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to Smackdown for two future draft considerations. He said Lesnar has a no-cut contract “because he has a Jew for an advocate.” He said because of WWE’s investment in Lesnar, he can do what he wants, so he’s now part of Raw. He said that doesn’t mean others can move to another show. He said Lesnar is different and special and entitled to do whatever the hell he wants to do. Heyman said this does indicate Lesnar is better than all of them and also “all the bitches in the back.” He said someone in the back knows where Rey is. “So where’s Rey Mysterio?” he asked. He mocked Long Islanders and said no one is man enough in the Coliseum, in Long Island, or in the locker room to slap back Lesnar. He said Rey wasn’t man enough to defend his son against Lesnar. He said someone is going to stooge off Rey and rat him out and then Brock will commit a felony against Rey. He said Lesnar is going to turn the arena upside down like an F5 has touched down in New York. He vowed that tonight would be the funeral of Rey Mysterio’s career.

-The announcers reacted on camera. Lawler advised Rey to find a car and go. Dio Maddin talked about Lesnar’s contract being absorbed by Raw.

-Backstage Lesnar grabbed a guy by his neck backstage and rammed his head into the back of a table and then yanked him to the floor by his neck. (That looked legit violent. Geesh.) [c]

-They replayed what Lesnar did backstage. Lawler said after being “humiliated by Rey Mysterio,” Brock has snapped.

-They went back to Lesnar live backstage who harassed another guy who was terrified. Lesnar yanked a guy out of the back of a limo by his leg. The guy said he isn’t Rey. Lesnar kicked the door and it came off its hinges.

-They went back to the announcers. Dio said you cannot embarrass a force of nature like Brock.

(Keller’s Analysis: All in all, Heyman and Lesnar come across convincingly threatening and evil, and the question now is does WWE sacrifice the rest of the locker room’s credibility at his expense? Does he have any opponents left who fans take seriously as in his league? Aleister Black is the only top babyface who hasn’t been defined down yet, but I don’t think fans perceive him as a threat to Lesnar either. It’ll be interesting to watch who they build up for Lesnar after whatever they do with Rey.)

-The Kabuki Warriors were already in the ring. Then Charlotte made her entrance. They cut to a video package on the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. They showed headlines from various publications, Natalya and Lacey hugging, Natalya taking a selfie with a woman in the crowd, Lacey declaring a door has been opened, and of course appropriate “inspirational” music. Joseph said it was more than a match, and the Women’s Evolution took another step last Tuesday night. Dio said as a father of three daughters, that was the match he made them watch. He said a year ago, people would have thought this was impossible.

(1) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & NATALYA

A few minutes in, four-way action broke out. Natalya and Charlotte suplexed the Warriors in sync, so the Warriors rolled out of the ring. They cut to a break. [c]

Charlotte eventually had both Asuka and Kairi on their backs. She stepped on them on her way to the top rope. Then she moonsaulted off the top rope, and as usual overshot quite badly. She threw Asuka out of the ring and covered Kairi, who didn’t take any of the moonsault impact. Asuka broke up the pin. Asuka snapped Charlotte over the top rope from ringside. She was about to re-enter the ring, but the ref told her they were cutting to a commercial, so she left the ring. [c]

Back to the ring, Kairi was in control of Charlotte, stomping her in the corner. When she charged, Charlotte raised her boot and knocked her down. She then crawled over for a tag to Natalya. Natalya went to work on Asuka, who also hot-tagged in. A minute later Asuka nearly forced a tapout from Natalya with an armbar. Natalya escaped and applied a sharpshooter. Kairi ran in with a Codebreaker. Charlotte speared her to knock her out of the ring. Asuka went for an Asukalock, but Natalya countered again into a Sharpshooter. This time Asuka tapped.

WINNERS: Natalya & Charlotte in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay match. Didn’t jump off the screen as especially good, but they were four pros largely following the WWE formula for this type of long TV match. I still have no idea how we’re supposed to feel about Charlotte. She’s acting heelish on her way to the ring, but facing heels and teaming with Natalya and being a good partner. Her character is just a bit of a mess, at least if the goal is for fans to feel strongly about her one way or another.)

-Lesnar and Heyman walked out. Heyman demanded to know where Rey was. He got blank stares from the announce team. Heyman threatened Lawler. Joseph looked nervously at Dio. Heyman said if he unleashes Lesnar on him, “no one will resuscitate you when you die on the air again.” Dio stood up to Lesnar. He’s taller and bigger. Lesnar smiled and gave him an F5 onto the announce table. Rey attacked Lesnar with a baseball bat and then the WWE Title belt. Fans chanted “6-1-9” as officials ran out to calm Rey down. Lesnar sold on the ramp. [c]

-They replayed what Rey did to Lesnar. Then backstage Rey gave a fiery promo backstage. He said Lesnar came after what is most important to him, so he’s going after Lesnar’s WWE Championship because that’s what’s most important to him. He challenged him to a match at Survivor Series. He threw the bat down and asked if he’s brave enough to answer his challenge.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m relieved this seems to indicate that Survivor Series won’t necessarily feature the Champion vs. Champion matches.)

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. BUDDY MURPHY

Joseph plugged that Shawn Michaels would be on “WWE Backstage” on FS1 tomorrow night. Cedric got in a dive on the floor late in the match. Murphy came back and won with a knee to Cedric’s back.

WINNER: Murphy in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s strange to see two wrestlers like this just given a cold match with no context or build. The action was good. If it’s a slow build for Murphy, that’s fine, but why not give a little juice to the match with some promos and have the announcers make a more energetic effort to make it seem like there were some stakes here.)

-They went to the announcers. It was just Lawler and Joseph sitting on chairs with no desk. That’s a long time go without monitors. They threw to extended highlights of NXT’s invasion of Smackdown last Friday.

-Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage. Joseph said there’s been a lot on his mind lately and he’d speak next. [c]

-A Smackdown commercial hyped Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and The Revival vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

[HOUR TWO]

-Rollins made his ring entrance. The announcers talked about Seth losing the Universal Title to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt last week. (You’d think they’d have gotten around to talking about that news sooner if they expect fans to perceive it as a huge deal. But Lesnar trumps everything.) Lawler wondered if The Fiend will visit kids in hospitals like the Universal Champion often has done. He stood mid-ring after his music stopped and the crowd was silent. He asked what’s next for him. He said it’s been a rough week, if not a rough couple of months. He said he listens and he knows many of them were thrilled he lost to The Fiend at Crown Jewel. Some fans cheered. “To be honest with you, I don’t give a damn,” he said. He said what concerns him is The Fiend took the title with him to Smackdown, and now Lesnar is back on Raw with the WWE Title, so everything he did to change the culture in WWE is lost. He said his thing is to rebuild and redesign and reclaim, but he doesn’t know if he has the energy for it this time. He hung his head. “So what’s next for Seth Rollins?” he said. “For the first time in a long time, I don’t know.” He paused. He was then interrupted by Triple H’s music. The NXT logo appeared on the big screen. He was listed as “NXT Founder.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This is where all of the different versions of Triple H that coexist based on the circumstances he appears in clash really badly. Is this babyface NXT Daddy? Or heel Authority member playing subservient to wife Stephanie? Legendary badass King of Kings? Middle Aged Dad Acting Zany with Shawn Michaels reliving DX? It’s like with Charlotte; fans are just left conflicted and ultimately apathetic with so little established constitution in the character to guide them toward a certain emotional reaction other than “big star.”)

Triple H said it’s funny how history repeats itself. He said whenever Seth doesn’t seem to know what’s next, their paths cross. He said a wise man recently said if you want to know what your future is, you have to retrace your path. He said maybe his path is his future. He recounted their history, dating back to Seth putting NXT on the map as the first champion. He said Seth came to him again and The Shield was born. Then he came to him again and was the WWE Champion. Seth asked if those things he did were for Triple H’s benefit or his. Triple H asked if it mattered since every time he walked away champion. Seth said, “Fair point.”

Triple H said he’s sure he saw what happened last Friday on Smackdown. Seth said he fired the first shot when the whole roster was stuck overseas. (Not counting Daniel Bryan, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, and on and on.) Triple H said Adam Cole beat Bryan in the middle of the ring and they made a statement that NXT is here and it’s real. He said NXT is on fire and the whole world wants to know what NXT is going to do next. He said clearly he didn’t come alone tonight. He said he’s in the ring now for a different reason, because he wants to know what Seth is going to do next. He said that will affect what he does next. He circled Seth as he talked. He said Survivor Series is Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT. “We got something to prove, Seth,” he said. He said Seth might not know if he has the desire and heart to be motivated again, but he knows how to make Seth great and he always has. “You know how this works,” he told Seth. “You are either with me in this moment…” The fans reacted as Undisputed Era walked to the ring through the crowd. They stood on the ring apron. He told Seth he’s either with him or against him. Seth looked at Undisputed Era. Suddenly The O.C.’s music played.

A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows walked out onto the stage. When they walked to ringside, Undisputed Era dropped down and retreated. The O.C. chased after them, but stopped at the barricade. Dominic Dijakovik then attacked The O.C. from behind. Damien Priest joined in. Joseph said NXT was taking over again. The Raw roster ran out, so the NXT wrestlers retreated. Zack Ryder was the “face” of the run-in, as they kept showing him all worked up. They showed Seth marching to the back, not having taken sides at all in that situation.

(Keller’s Analysis: This gave Seth something to do post-loss to Fiend, now that Fiend has moved on to Smackdown. He didn’t seem interested in a rematch here. At least they were owning how fans felt about Seth by writing a storyline around how lost he seems and how apathetic fans are toward him – at best – at this point. This whole angle is narrative-busting for NXT, having Undisputed Era working as Triple H’s henchman, but playing the cowardly heel role until they had the numbers. It’s the same complaint every year when the heels and faces from “brands” unite to represent their brand, even though fans don’t feel emotions toward brands the way they do individual wrestlers, and this just muddies the waters on so much of what the other 11 months of the year try to establish in terms of characters and intra-brand feuds. It is what it is, but the Survivor Series format is a bane in WWE’s schedule at this point.) [c]

-They showed Triple H on his cell phone backstage. Seth walked up to him and said if he came there to light a fire under his ass, mission accomplished. He said this isn’t Friday Night Smackdown with a depleted roster. He said if he wants him on NXT, he’s coming there as a top guy. He said Bryan didn’t get the job done Friday, so give him an NXT Title match against Cole tonight. Triple H accepted. “Welcome back, challenge accepted,” he said. Lawler wondered if Seth beats Cole, “do we lose Seth Rollins here on Raw?”

(3) ANDRADE & ZELINA VEGA vs. SIN CARA & CATALINA

On their way to the ring, Zelina called herself and Andrade the best mixed tag team in all of sports entertainment. She said Catalina is “butt-ugly.” She said they’ll expose Sin Cara as “a man without a face and without a prayer of ever defeating the most talented Superstar in the world, Andrade.” Joseph said Sin Cara is always giving back to his community. Andrade attacked Sin Cara at the bell, but when when charged, Sin Cara dumped him over the top rope to the floor. Then when Sin Cara set up a dive, Zelina grabbed at his leg. The ref turned to yell at her as Catalina flip dove off the ring apron onto Andrade. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Andrade yanked on Sin Cara’s mask. Lawler talked about believing in Sin Cara as future championship material even though some have written him off. He said he’s still hanging around. Catalina hot-tagged in and tried to get the crowd to cheer, but she got almost no reaction. She rallied against Zelina, but Zelina took over with a side-step in the corner and a high round kick. Lawler said, “The claws are coming out!” (He just can’t help himself.) Catalina delivered a sitout facebuster for a two count. Andrade broke up the pin. Sin Cara knocked Andrade to the floor. Sin Cara was going to dive out of the ring, but Zelina stepped in his way. Sin Cara blocked her kick attempt and handed her to Catalina, then flip dove onto Andrade. Zelina caught a charging Catalina with a boot and then countered Catalina with a head scissors driver into the corner. Zelina then landed a basement rana – which Joseph called by name instead saying “what a move” – and scored the three count.

WINNERS: Andrade & Zelina in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Having Catalina lose a week after her debut, and having Sin Cara on the losing side of this series with Andrade yet again, means this must be a short-term feud to establish Andrade and Zelina to feud with someone else. And it’s time to bring on that “someone else” because Sin Cara has been established as a level below Andrade. Sin Cara is pretty blah anyway. I don’t think he leaped off the page these last few weeks.)

-Joseph confirmed that Cole will defend the NXT Title tonight against Seth Rollins. Joseph and Lawler threw to a highlight package of Lana on King’s Court appearance last week. Then they showed Rusev walking backstage, heading toward the ring. [c]

-Rusev stood mid-ring and said tonight is the time to end all this drama. He referred to Lana as his “soon to be ex-wife.” He said he’s not here to call her names, even though he sure can. He said he’s there for “Bob Lashley.” He said Lana’s “all his” if he wants her, “but your ass is mine.” (Umm… I’m not sure that’s how it worked if you resign yourself to your wife having sex with someone else from now on.) Lashley and Lana came out next to Lashley’s music. Lashley was on crutches. He said as much as he’d like to beat up Rusev, he suffered a “torn groin” last week. He said he didn’t tear it at Crown Jewel or while training, but rather he “torn his groin doing things and performing in ways that you could only fantasize about.” He slurred his words oddly and then smiled and kissed Lana. Lana said the reality is Rusev isn’t interested in their life filled with love and sex. He said he is interested in a different kind of fight, though. Lana said someone else is eager to fight Rusev “and he’s going to kick your ass.” Then Drew McIntyre’s music played and he walked out to the ring.

(4) DREW MCINTYRE vs. RUSEV

Drew got in Rusev’s face and apparently the match was suddenly official, since the ref called for the bell. Drew headbutted Rusev at the start and then chopped him hard. Lawler said Rusev told him Lana’s “been this way for a long time” and that once he took her to a country western bar and Lana gave the mechanical bull her phone number. The beating continued for a couple minutes. Drew cut Rusev’s comeback short. Rusev finally landed a fallaway slam. Drew rolled to ringside and they cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Drew had Rusev in an armbar. Drew yelled at Rusev, “You’re nothing but a bitch!” Rusev popped up and attacked Drew in a rage of anger. He then stood over Drew as some fans began chanting “Rusev Day!” Drew avoided a Rusev boot and then went back on the attack in the corner. Joseph said Drew has everyone well-scouted. They collided mid-ring with body blocks. Both were slow to get up. They stood and exchanged chops mid-ring. Rusev then delivered a superkick to Drew, who tumbled to the floor. Rusev pursued him and threw him into the ringside steps. Lashley, with a suddenly healed groin, attacked Rusev from behind with a crutch.

WINNER: Rusev in 10:00 via DQ.

-Rusev made a comeback against Lashley in the ring and threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost. Rusev looked down at the crutch and picked it up. Fans cheered. Randy Orton then gave Rusev an RKO Out of Nowhere. Lana laughed uproariously at ringside. Joseph said they are all members of Team Flair. “The Viper strikes again,” Joseph said. Orton stomped on Rusev. Ricochet then ran out for the save. Unlike Orton, he didn’t get the element of surprise as they played his music when he ran out. Ricochet kicked Orton out of the ring, then slidekicked Lashley into Lana at ringside. They both went down. Ricochet called Orton to come get more, but Orton hesitated at ringside as Ricochet’s music played. Ricochet helped Rusev stand. Lashley picked up a pouty-faced Lana and carried her to the back.

-Joseph plugged the Seth vs. Cole main event for the NXT Title, plus The O.C. vs. The Street Profits & Humbert Carrillo.

-A sponsored WWE Fact aired on Becky Lynch. Then they showed Becky being mic’d up for an interview up next.

-An NXT ad aired built around the heel Finn Balor plus Tomasso Ciampa declaring war on Undisputed Era with footage of the War Games double-cage lowering around two rings. [c]

-They showed the Washington Nationals celebrating their World Series win including one of the players with the WWE Title belt.

(Keller’s Analysis: That is such a smart gimmick WWE has established to have winners of championship games in team sports showing off the WWE logo and title belt as part of their celebrations.)

-They showed postcard shots of Long Island and New York City.

[HOUR THREE]

-Charly Caruso interviewed Becky Lynch about facing Shayna Baszler and Bayley in a three-way match with all three women’s champions at Survivor Series. Becky said it’s her favorite time of the year because “everyone is tribal, almost” and you can’t let you guard down. She said this year is different because she’s the target this time. She said she beat Bayley’s best friend Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell and beat Shayna’s “bestie” Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

In walked Baszler and she asked to take over Caruso’s chair. Baszler sat down and said she’s been waiting a long time to meet Becky face to face. She said she’s Shayna and she knows all about Becky. She said people always tell her about Becky. She said she trained with Rousey and is friends with her. She leaned in and said she’s not Ronda Rousey, and at Survivor Series, she’s not taking her eyes off Bayley, but she waned to tell her “eye to eye, champion to champion,” she’s going to pin her or tap her out. She said the only thing she has to think about between now and Survivor Series is which one of her limbs will belong to her. Becky leaned in and smiled and said, “I don’t know you, so I haven’t fully decided whether I respect you or whether to slap the head off of you yet. But I’m glad we got this chance to talk.” She said now she can feel the same doubt Ronda felt. “War with me will change you like it has the rest of them,” she said. Becky said she won’t take her eyes of Bayley either, but she’s coming right for her. They stood up at the same time and went face-to-face. Shayna said she’s really glad to have met her and glad they had this talk. Becky said she should bring her best because she’ll show her who the best is.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow. That was great. I wouldn’t have wanted them to present this champion vs. champion vs. champion match without a segment like that to elevate the Becky-Shayna moment so many have been waiting a long time for. That did it.)

-The O.C. made their entrance. A.J. Styles said he’s not in the best of moods, so everyone should sit down and shut up. He said Gallows and Anderson are the best tag team in the world, then pointed at the Crown Jewel Tag Team Turmoil match trophy “to prove it.” He entered the ring and said he’s Styles, their U.S. Champion. He said they don’t give a damn about NXT, and next time they see one of those punks, they’re going to make sure they never step foot out of Orlando, Fla.

The Street Profits made their ring entrance. They came onto the stage, then pointed at Humberto as he came out. Montez Ford mocked their trophy and their claim of being the best in the world. Angelo Dawkins said they weren’t in that match, but they beat them two weeks ago. Ford said he can’t say that, but Humberto can. He said, “The Street Profits beat The O.C. two weeks ago on Raw.” He repeated himself to irritate The O.C. Styles told him to shut his mouth or he’d shut it for him. Humberto said it in Spanish to further irritate The O.C. “What in the hell did he just say?” asked Styles. Dawkins talked about Styles’s dimples. Ford said they’re are Strong Island and they want the smoke. Lawler said they might have bitten off more than they can chew. [c]

(5) HUMBERTO CARRILLO & THE STREET PROFITS vs. THE O.C. (A.J. Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

Lawler didn’t seem to like the bragging by The Profits, but said they’re fun to watch. The O.C. took early control and they cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

After the break, The O.C. were still in control. Ford hot-tagged Carrillo to almost zero crowd response. He rallied against Styles and let out a yell. Still no crowd response. He landed a basement dropkick and then let out another barbaric yell to almost zero crowd response. He landed a standing moonsault for a two count. He landed a top rope moonsault on Styles next, but Anderson broke up the pin. Chaos broke out with all six. Ford hit his flying flip dive onto Anderson & Gallows. Styles then caught Carrillo with a forearm. Carrillo ducked a Phenomenal Forearm, but Styles caught a leaping Carrillo with a powerbomb and put his feet on the middle rope for the three count. Joseph said Styles ripped off Carrillo.

WINNERS: The O.C. in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Man, the lack of crowd response for the wrestlers actually wrestling tonight isn’t good, and it’s worth WWE assessing what about their presenting is causing such apathy.)

-Joseph threw to a video package on Undisputed Era.

-Cole and Triple H were caught chatting strategy backstage. [c]

-They replayed Lesnar’s attack earlier and Rey’s revenge. Joseph then announced that Rey will face Lesnar at Survivor Series for the WWE Title.

-The Viking Raiders made their ring entrance. Then they announced another Survivor Series match – Viking Raiders vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. The Revival.

(6) THE VIKING RAIDERS vs. THE EAST HAMPTON POLO BOYS

The Polo Boys had sweaters tied around their necks while wearing khaki pants and blue shirts. The Raiders destroyed them.

WINNERS: Viking Raiders in 1:00.

-After the match, Erik said they stand there as men, bold enough to admit that at Crown Jewel they suffered defeat. He said The O.C. should enjoy their trophy. Ivar said victory is oftentimes nothing more than survival. He told Gallows and Anderson to thank the gods because they may have won a single battle, but nothing can stop the raid. Their music played as they struck their signature pose.

-They showed Seth backstage. [c]

(7) ADAM COLE vs. SETH ROLLINS – NXT Title match

Seth came out first. Then Cole came out, accompanied by Triple H. Joseph plugged Pete Dunne vs. Damien Priest on NXT on USA this week. Man, Seth got a flat response during ring intorductions. Cole got an okay response. Some fans knew his “Adam Cole Bay-bay!” phrase during introductions. Lawler wondered who Triple H was rooting for. Joseph said it’s win-win for NXT. He said he thinks Triple H would root for Cole. Lawler said that’s crazy because Triple H wants Seth to join him on Wednesdays on NXT. Joseph said he doesn’t want Seth to win because he’d end up on NXT TV, so he was rooting against the Raw wrestler, which was awkward. Lawler wondered if Joseph, with his NXT history, would betray Raw. Joseph said no, but he’s worried about Dio. Triple H watched at ringside as Seth took it to Cole on the floor after a dive over the ropes. [c]

Cole took over after the break. Seth made a comeback and dove through the ropes and tackled Cole. He went for another dive and nailed Cole again. He threw Cole into the ring and then springboarded at him with a flying knee. The camera change ruined the spot on TV. Seth scored a two count. They collided mid-ring with a double-clothesline. Both were slow to get up. Seth met Cole on the top rope and launched him with a superplex. He held on and rolled into a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Both were slow to get up again. Triple H stood at ringside and stared intently. As Seth stood and stomped the mat to a “Burn it Down” chant, the rest of Undisputed Era attacked Seth. The bell rang.

WINNER: Seth in 12:00 via DQ.

-Undisputed Era swarmed Seth. The O.C. led the way as Raw wrestlers charged out for the save. “Here comes Team Raw!” exclaimed Joseph. “All hell breaking loose here on Monday Night Raw.” Keith Lee and Dijakovic joined in. Joseph said this was premeditated. Fans chanted “NXT! NXT!” Joseph said Triple H sure has built an army. “Raw’s getting beaten down!” exclaimed Joseph. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” after Ricochet flew onto a crowd on the floor. Keith Lee flip-dove onto the crowd at ringside as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fans are just confused about who to cheer, it seems. Makes sense they didn’t a clean finish here.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Flat crowd hurt this show, which had a lot of newsworthy developments. I’m about to podcast live, so join me.

