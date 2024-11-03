VIP AUDIO 11/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-26-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses Bischoff’s book, TNA’s prime time special line-up, Sting, CM Punk, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Oct. 26, 2006. Topics include:

More hypocrisy from the Eric Bischoff book

WWE Cyber Sunday selections

A preview of the big two hour prime-time TNA show on Nov. 16

Blood Generation on its way to WSX and why you should care

A former World Champion wants a satellite radio show

A few names from the past return to the WWE scene.

The TNA contenders tournament

A disappointing rating for Week 2 of K-Fed on Raw,

The next Smackdown stunt to boost ratings on the CW network

The indy lineup of the week features Rhino, Homicide, Low-Ki and other TNA talent in New Jersey

Remembering one of wrestling greatest musical acts on the Big Clip

C.M. Punk draws rave reviews from Real Deal listeners

Listener email questions about Jeff Hardy, Kurt Angle, and Sting

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

