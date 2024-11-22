WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 22, 2024

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport – Women’s United States Championship Tournament match

Cody Rhodes to go face to face with Kevin Owens

