FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Bryant on final Survivor Series hype, Bryan-Fiend, WWE Humor + Triple H media Q&A for Takeover (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-22-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Smackdown with the final Survivor Series hype with live callers and mailbag questions and comments. They talk about the Daniel Bryan-Fiend angle, the latest brand warfare, WWE humor, and more. Then Triple H’s full media conference call from earlier this week discussing NXT Takeover including PWTorch.com’s Kelly Wells asking Triple H when they found out they’d have to promote both Takeover and Survivor Series the same weekend and if that posed any challenges.

