WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Team Rhea vs. Team Liv, Sheamus vs. Breakker, Bloodline Saga, Rollins vs. Reed, more.

As Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy & Jey Uso have struggled to find a fifth member for their Bloodline going into War Games, Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline have already found theirs.

Up until a few days ago, many of us could’ve easily predicted Seth Rollins would be that fifth member of Roman’s team despite his initial refusal. However, after a phone call Roman made to someone at the end of Smackdown, now it feels as if there could be another possibility. That possibility includes a certain someone we haven’t seen in a while, and someone closely associated with Roman’s “wise man.”

While a fifth man for each team still doesn’t feel necessary and forced, it could result in some fun surprises and swerves going forward.

With Seth Rollins maintaining that he wanted nothing to do with Roman Reigns, the way Raw ended could have played a role in changing his mind. In addition to that, we saw the women’s War Games match made official, a great Intercontinental Title match that ended on a cliffhanger, Damien Priest once again getting the better of Gunther, and the second installment in the feud between Rollins and Bronson Reed. With Survivor Series less than two weeks away, this week’s show gave us a lot to get excited about.

Team Rhea vs. Team Liv

Latest Developments

Three weeks ago, Rhea Ripley was put out of action due to a fractured orbital bone following an apparent attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. At the end of Raw last week, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky fought off Liv, Raquel, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton. From how this all played out, it seemed clear that this was all setting up for a women’s War Games match at Survivor Series. That would become even more obvious on Smackdown as Liv and Raquel attacked Bianca and Jade backstage during the Women’s Title match between Nia and Naomi. Afterwards, Tiffany and Candace LaRae interfered in the match on Nia’s behalf to help her retain the title.

This week, Liv and Raquel came out to cut a promo before they were interrupted by Nia, Tiffany, and Candace. As Nia was about to get into her hatred for Bianca, Jade, and Naomi, the three of them along with Iyo came out to interrupt. When Liv pointed out that the four of them were a woman short and asked who would throw the first punch, Rhea Ripley’s music suddenly hit. Rhea came out with a face mask to cover up her fractured orbital bone and once she entered the ring, she simply shouted out the words “War Games” and headbutted Liv as the rest of the women brawled. Rhea chased away Liv as Iyo took out the remaining four with a moon salt. Rhea, Bianca, Jade, Naomi, and Iyo all stood tall to end the segment.

Analysis

While the women’s War Games match initially felt like it was being thrown together randomly, Rhea being back now gives it more of a purpose. Since the Rhea and Liv feud has been the main storyline involving the women all year, it only made sense for them to be the leaders of respective teams going into this type of match. Rhea coming back so quickly was a surprise, as it was made to seem as if she’d be out a lot longer. With her back now, it makes a War Games match between both sides more justified and more interesting than it was a week ago.

Despite how rushed this has all felt over the last week, all the personalities involved, and potential stories to be told could make this the best women’s War Games match that we’ve ever seen. As cool as it is that Rhea’s face mask brought back memories of the Undertaker from Survivor Series ‘95, it was odd that the first thing she did was a headbutt to Liv considering that’s how she got injured in the first place. The segment itself would’ve been better had it been longer as it felt like it just flew by, but it ultimately accomplished what it needed to. Now Instead of having one War Games match to be excited about, we have two.

Grade: C

Damien Priest vs. Gunther

Latest Developments

Last week, it was announced that Gunther and Damien Priest will face each other for the World Heavyweight Title at Survivor Series. Things were made even more interesting when Priest got inside of Gunther’s head by reminding him of how he needed Finn Balor’s help to win the title from him at Summerslam and considering that, he knew he couldn’t beat him. As Gunther had the chance to come at Priest and physically respond, he chose to walk away instead.

This week, Gunther was backstage letting Ludwig Kaiser know that he didn’t need him to speak up for him like he did last week, and that Kaiser needed to focus on being his own man (more on that later). He then told Kaiser to look into his eyes and asked him if he still saw the same ring general, which Kaiser assured him that he did. After Kaiser left, Gunther noticed Priest sitting down with his back turned. He then snuck up from behind and put him in the sleeper, but Priest quickly escaped from it. Priest knocked Gunther down with a kick and then he took a seat. As he sat down over him, Priest told Gunther that he may be a general in the ring but in the streets, he’s king.

Analysis

While not as strong as last week’s segment, this really helped progress the story of Gunther being unsure of himself. The fact that he needed to ask Kaiser if he still saw the same ring general when he looked into his eyes further showed how much Priest has gotten to him. The icing on the cake to all of this was how after Priest knocked Gunther down, he just sat over him. This served as a prime example of how Priest is really coming into his own as a character and how he just exudes a cool factor that’s easy for fans to root for.

The only real critiques for how this was done is that with it being the co-main event for Survivor Series, this all could’ve maybe had more impact if this had taken place in the ring instead of backstage. While it still worked considering Gunther attacked Priest from behind initially, being out in front of the crowd could’ve added more to it. Also, Priest could’ve knocked him down with something more devastating than just a simple kick. Despite those small criticisms, this all helped take the feud where it needs to go next. With next week’s Raw being the Survivor Series go-home show, there’s a lot of curiosity in seeing what Priest does next to continue making Gunther doubt his chances of beating him.

Grade: B

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Latest Developments

Last month Bron Breakker regained the Intercontinental Title by defeating Jey Uso. One week later, Sheamus built up a case for being a potential challenger after winning a hard-hitting match against Ludwig Kaiser. Then in a non-title match on an episode of Speed, Breakker and Sheamus fought to a draw. As the two came face to face backstage last week, they agreed to a rematch for this week’s Raw with the Intercontinental Title on the line.

In what Joe Tessitore mentioned was the 15th Intercontinental Championship match to happen this year, these two put on another match that exemplified how special that title is. Breakker at one point even clotheslined Sheamus off the apron over the announce table and later hit him with a top rope Frankensteiner. As Sheamus was able to fight back and attempted a Brogue Kick, he was then taken down with Breakker’s Spear, but avoided being pinned as he smartly rolled out of the ring. Breakker then attempted to run around the outside of the ring and hit him with another one but was clotheslined out of nowhere by Ludwig Kaiser to cause a disqualification. After Kaiser hit Breakker with a DDT on the floor, he ran around the ring and drop kicked Sheamus into the steel steps.

Analysis

Despite the indecisive finish, this was the best match of the entire night. This match really felt like more of a fight than a wrestling match and how competitive it was made you unsure of who was going to win. While in most other cases the way this match ended would be a letdown, how this one all went down didn’t really feel that way. With the pep talk Gunther gave Ludwig Kaiser earlier in the night about being his own man, his interference in this match showed that he took that advice to heart. With the way this match finished, it’s clear that this will probably lead to a three way between all three men for the title at Survivor Series.

Kaiser over the last year has shown that he’s a lot more than just Gunther’s sidekick with his performances in the ring and his mic skills. With him now being put into the Intercontinental Title picture, it seems like there’s now bigger things in store for him. Even though it’s still only November, what we saw in this title match between Breakker and Sheamus would make it a worthy one to be on the card for WrestleMania 41. Considering Sheamus has never won Intercontinental Title, extending this feud that long and culminating it on that big of a big stage would be the ultimate pay off. More matches like this involving these three men just make the show better and with them on display more often, everybody wins.

Grade: A

The Bloodline Saga

Latest Developments

Last week, Seth Rollins refused to join either side of the Bloodline going into War Games. Then Friday on Smackdown, his rival Bronson Reed was revealed as the fifth member of Solo Sikoa’s team after he helped beat down Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy & Jey Uso. After the beating, Jey Uso told Roman that he needed to make the call to someone who it seemed earlier that night that he had been hesitant to do. We would get our answer to who that person was at the end of the night as Roman attempted to call his “Wise Man” Paul Heyman, only to find out that the number had been disconnected.

This week, Sami, Jimmy, and Jey once again tried to convince Rollins to be on their team. Sami mentioned that Rollins was willing to put his personal issues aside with Cody Rhodes for last year’s War Games and pleaded with him to do that again this year with Roman. While he said he had no problem standing side by side with the three of them, Rollins stood firm on the fact that he would never under any circumstances team with Roman Reigns due to the consequences that could result from him being back in power. However, he promised he would help them by taking out Bronson Reed in their match later that night to the point where Reed would be in no condition to compete in War Games. Before he walked away, Rollins simply said that their issues with the Bloodline were on them, and that he was out.

Analysis

From everything that happened last week, it was clear that Bronson Reed was going to be the fifth man on Solo’s team. While a fifth man on each team still doesn’t feel necessary, this is a great and well-deserved spot for Reed to be in. Another interesting turn of events was Roman’s failed phone call to Paul Heyman. With no sign of Heyman since Solo and his Bloodline took him out last summer, this now sparks questions on when and how he will return. While it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Rollins would be the fifth man for Roman’s team, the return of Heyman and other factors now don’t make that seem like that’s such a sure thing.

In addition to that, Rollins seemed firm on his stance that he would never team with Roman under any circumstances. Even though what happened at the end of Raw would make you think he could change his mind (more on that later), the situation seems a lot more unpredictable than it did a week ago. If Rollins ends up not being on the team, the man that could end up being on the team instead will not make him happy. With Heyman’s return inevitable, that fifth person could be someone Paul Heyman’s very close with and also someone Rollins has deep rooted issues with.

Grade: B

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Latest Developments

Last week, Rollins and Reed had another wild brawl that took every security guard and official in the back to break up. Afterwards, Adam Pearce made a Crown Jewel rematch between the two of them official for Raw this week. Rollins was immediately recruited by both Bloodline teams for War Games to join their side, but he refused. Then Friday on Smackdown, Reed was revealed as the fifth member of Solo’s team. Despite that reveal and another plea from Sami,Jimmy & Jey, Rollins still refused to be on the same side with Roman and maintained that Reed wouldn’t make it to War Games when he got done with him.

As the match was about to start, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu showed up to back up Reed before Sami, Jimmy, and Jey showed up to fight them off. With it only being the two of them, Rollins and Reed once again beat the hell out of each other in another wild match to add to their catalog. As Rollins had the match one, he was distracted by Solo standing on top of the announce table. That distraction would allow Reed to hit Rollins with a Death Valley Driver and finish him off with a devastating Tsunami for the win.

Analysis

While not exactly the way we imagined it, many of us saw this ending to the match coming. After Rollins referred to Solo as a wanna be Roman Reigns last week, it was clear that he and his Bloodline would play a factor in this match’s outcome. However, it was strange that Solo didn’t lay a finger on Rollins and that he lost simply by the distraction alone. With that being considered, Rollins eventually siding with Roman’s team isn’t as much of a sure thing as we thought it would be. Despite his heated feud with Reed and Solo costing him the match, it doesn’t seem now like that will be enough to change his mind.

If Rollins doesn’t end up being a part of Roman’s team, the man that could potentially take that spot instead could be his arch-rival C.M. Punk. With a showdown between the two of them going into WrestleMania 41 inevitable, Punk being on Roman’s team could cause Rollins to resent them all for recruiting him and be the catalyst for an eventual heel turn.

Also, with Heyman on his way back and his relationship with Punk, it’s not too much of a stretch to think that Punk could end up being a part of this too. With less than two weeks left until Survivor Series, seeing who the final man will be on Roman’s team has become the last compelling piece to this story. Regardless of who it turns out to be, this is all making Nov. 30 one of the biggest nights of the year, and one that will give us some direction going into WrestleMania season.

Grade: B+

