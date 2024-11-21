VIP AUDIO 11/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Michael Cole HOF worthiness, should Cena beat Gunther, Punk part of War Games, is Tony Khan able to absorb and process critiques of AEW, has TNA surpassed AEW in one key area, DIY’s push, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Is it surprising Paul Levesque hasn’t booked DIY stronger considering how he utilized them in NXT years ago?
- Are AEW babyfaces referencing AEW too often as a rallying cry?
- How did Solo Sikoa end up with the ula fala necklace?
- Why have wrestlers over the years provided behind the scenes information to wrestling reports like Wade?
- Does WWE feature wrestlers in their returns after time off more effectively than AEW does, and if so, why is that the case?
- New Japan’s World Title picture and overall booking direction heading into WrestleKingdom this year including a discussion on Umino Moxley, Kenny Omega, Gabe Kid, Tsuji, Tanahashi, House of Torture, and more.
- Has TNA surpassed AEW overall, including in particular crowd enthusiasm?
- Is there a pattern with AEW free agent signing flattening out after the initial pop and buzz for their debuts?
- Would Dennis Quaid be a good actor to play Vince McMahon given his mannerisms in “The Substance”?
- Thoughts on this year’s Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame inductees: Roman Reigns, Young Bucks, Shingo Takagi, Paul Orndorff, Johnny Rougeau, Los Hermanos Dinamita, CIMA, Johnny Saint, and Bobby Davis.
- Will WWE stand by their commitment to holding WrestleMania at the new Titans’ stadium in Nashville, Tenn.?
- Is Bubba Ray Dudley counting out “1, 2, 3” before telling D-Von to get the titles a bit of a cheat in terms of leading the fans?
- Is Aaron Rogers the C.M. Punk of pro football?
- Does Todd ever think a mid-card or secondary singles title is justified?
- Is it likely Rock (and Brian Gewirtz) will return again without enough production knowledge to avoid the hubris and missteps from earlier this year?
- Pros and cons of WWE acknowledging other companies, and does avoiding naming AEW, for instance, while clearly referencing it actually draw more attention to it?
- Should the OG Bloodline be all equals as a babyface faction?
- What are the pros and cons of John Cena beating Gunther for the World Title next year?
- Thoughts on adding C.M. Punk into the mix with the War Games match featuring the Bloodline factions.
- Is MIchael Cole an obvious candidate for the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame who is being snubbed?
- Is Tony Khan at all aware of the validity of criticism of his company?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.