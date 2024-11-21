VIP AUDIO 11/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear preview, latest on Bloodline War Games build, UFC Jones-Miocic, review of NXT, Raw, NXT, Smackdown, Dynamite (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.
TOPICS…
- A review of AEW’s week of TV including AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite with the final built to Full Gear.
- A rundown of NXT TV.
- A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest developments with the Bloodline War Games build.
- A review of UFC 305 featuring Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.
