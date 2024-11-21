FREE PODCAST 11/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Tyson vs. Jake Paul, The Bloodline, bad finishes, Rhea Ripley returns, more (77 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Is Netflix ready for the WWE?
  • Tyson vs. Logan at WrestleMania?
  • Roman’s role in The Bloodline.
  • Seth getting pulled further into The Bloodline conflict.
  • Bronson Reed adds to The Bloodline.
  • Bad finishes.
  • Profits and D.I.Y. going heel?
  • The state of the tag team division.
  • Is the Women’s IC Belt coming to Raw? (too many belts)
  • Lyra Valkyria’s stock being down.
  • Dakota Kai.
  • Ripley returns and brings a women’s War Games match.
  • Cody and KO.
  • Brothers reminisce.
  • What will Randy do when he returns?
  • What about Punk??
  • And Drew???
  • Shinsuke returns.

