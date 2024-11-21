FREE PODCAST 11/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Tyson vs. Jake Paul, The Bloodline, bad finishes, Rhea Ripley returns, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Is Netflix ready for the WWE?
- Tyson vs. Logan at WrestleMania?
- Roman’s role in The Bloodline.
- Seth getting pulled further into The Bloodline conflict.
- Bronson Reed adds to The Bloodline.
- Bad finishes.
- Profits and D.I.Y. going heel?
- The state of the tag team division.
- Is the Women’s IC Belt coming to Raw? (too many belts)
- Lyra Valkyria’s stock being down.
- Dakota Kai.
- Ripley returns and brings a women’s War Games match.
- Cody and KO.
- Brothers reminisce.
- What will Randy do when he returns?
- What about Punk??
- And Drew???
- Shinsuke returns.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.