TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/21): Lilly’s report on Hardys & Ace vs. Seven & Something & Hammerstone, Masha vs. Alisha

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 21, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, NC AT CROWN ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-"Cross the Line" open.

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. ALISHA EDWARDS — TNA Knockouts Title match

This was a no-DQ match and the winner will face Jordynne Grace at Turning Point. Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions. Alisha used a chair and had the advantage early. Masha made a comeback and used a metal trash can. They traded shots with the kendo stick. Masha used a package piledriver to get the win.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich.

Tasha Steelz attacked Masha after the match, but Jordynne Grace made the save. [c]

-The Rascalz and Kushida talked about the Hardys and winning the tag team titles.

(2) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge & Heather By Elegance)

Heather attacked Jody behind the referee’s back. Jody made her comeback, but Heather distracted the referee. The Concierge interfered too. Dani flattened Heather on the outside. Ash used the distraction to give Jody the Rarified Air and get the pin. [c]

WINNER: Ash By Elegance.

-Mike Santana promo. He talked about how he was told he was not good enough, but he used it as fuel to succeed. A commercial interrupted the promo. Frankie Kazarian came out and threatened to send Santana back to the streets. He said he would be taking a close look at the Turning Point TNA World Title match. Santana challenged Frankie to a match at Turning Point. Santana brought up Rhino, which led to the next match.

(3) RHINO vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Rhino attacked Frankie at the start. The action spilled to the floor and they brawled. Frankie had the upper hand. They fought on the outside again. Frankie used a distraction to give Rhino a low blow. Rhino was going for the Gore, but Frankie sidestepped him and rolled him up for the pin, while using the ropes.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian.

Frankie taunted Rhino after the match, but Rhino gave him the Gore. [c]

-Steve Maclin dream sequence. Maclin was drinking at a bar. Eric Young pulled up also. They cut to Maclin getting out of a car, as more upbeat music played. He went inside a room and turned on the news. An announcer talked about a war. He got in the shower, then looked at pictures. He started writing. He was shown thinking in bed as flashback pictures flashed on the screen. They cut to him sitting at a table. Eric Young sat across from him, then beside him. Eric (across the table version) said “Do you know where you are, Steve?” Maclin said “Sort of.” The Eric next to him was gone. Eric asked how he ended up there. Eric asked him a bunch of questions, including had he lost himself. Images flashed of Maclin in uniform. Maclin was in a prison. Eric said “Wake up Steve” and there was a knock at the door. Surprise: It was Eric.

(4) LEON SLATER & LAREDO KID vs. MOOSE & JDC

Slater tied up JDC and rolled him up for the pin.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & Laredo Kid.

JDC and Moose attacked Slater after the match. Moose powerbombed Slater, followed by a legdrop from JDC. Laredo Kid attacked Moose and JDC with a chair and cleared the ring. [c]

-Joe Hendry promo from the stage. He talked about the people believing in him and wanting to win the TNA World Title. He talked about being in the Turkey Bowl match at Turning Point and said the risk of humiliation was worth the risk of getting the title shot. He talked about risking it all to reach your goals. He ended by saying anything is possible when you believe.

-Nic Nemeth cut a promo saying he still believed in Joe Hendry. He also talked about facing Eddie Edwards at Turning Point.

(5) SAVANNAH EVANS vs. BRITTANY JADE

Basic squash, but Savannah looked impressive. [c]

WINNER: Savannah Evans.

-Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich had a confrontation backstage. Masha suggested they make their Turning Point match two out of three falls. Grace agreed.

(6) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & ACE AUSTIN vs. TRENT SEVEN & JAKE SOMETHING & HAMMERSTONE

This went through a commercial break. Ace wore Hardys-style face paint. Towards the end, everyone exchanged moves. Hammerstone knocked Jeff off the top rope. Jeff did a dive on the pile on the outside. Ace and Matt each gave Seven a Twist of Fate. Jeff did a Swanton on Seven but Hammerstone and Jake pulled Ace out of the ring to break up the pin attempt. The Hardys gave Hammerstone and Jake Twists of Fate on the floor. Seven gave Ace a low blow in the ring. Seven gave Ace the Burning Hammer and got the pin.

WINNERS: Trent Seven & Jake Something & Hammerstone.

The brawl continued after the match. Hammerstone and Jake were about to go for powerbombs, but the Rascalz and Kushida ran in for the save.