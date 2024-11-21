VIP AUDIO 11/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-17-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Kane-MVP, Lashley’s sudden move to ECW, Boogeyman-Miz, Batista on Smallville (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the November 17 Smackdown in-depth. The discussion includes Miz vs. The Boogeyman, the old school booking of Kane vs. M.V.P., Lashley’s sudden move to ECW and Teddy Long’s reaction, Teddy’s mancrush on Kane, Rey Mysterio’s surgery footage, the connection between N.Y. Giants RB Tiki Barber and WWE wrestlers, Batista’s appearance on Smallville, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

