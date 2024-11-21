FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP PPV Preview: AEW Full Gear 2024 Preview and Predictions with Keller & Krol + full Tony Khan Media Q&A (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by PWTorch contributor Eric Krol to walk through the entire line-up with analysis of the hype, thoughts on possible outcomes, predictions on what will happen, and more including some big picture thoughts on the state of AEW and how to put them on a path to growth during the term of this new TV rights deal.

From there, the full Tony Khan media Q&A from earlier today discussing Full Gear including questions from PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Brian Zilem among others.

