FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Defy x Progress Onslaught Brooklyn and more (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Defy x Progress Onslaught Brooklyn, a jointly promoted show featuring Defy and Progress wrestlers – and some random wrestlers from the Northeast United States as well – headlined by Luke Jacobs defending the Progress World Title against Kevin Knight, plus Defy Women’s champ Marina Shafir clashes with Allie Katch, Mustafa Ali faces Cara Noir in the latter’s United States debut, and more. Chris and Justin talk about why the show fell flat and what Defy and Progress need to do to stand out, especially when entering new markets. For VIP listeners, they continue their profile of WWE ID program recruits with a look at Jordan Oasis, including a look at a couple of his matches and why they think he has potential in the program.

