FREE PODCAST 12/4 – WKPWP AEW Full Gear 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: (12-3-2019) Keller & Mitchell talk with live callers about AEW vs. NXT ratings, Lashley-Rusev-Lana, Road Warriors, JCP, Arn, marketing women for their looks, more (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell. They talked with live callers and answered email questions on a wide range of topics including pro wrestling history and current events including Bruce discussing recently hosting the Arn Anderson, Crockett Brothers, and World Class panel discussions in front of live audiences at wrestling conventions, the AEW vs. NXT ratings panic in some circles and what to really be concerned about and what not to worry about yet, The Road Warriors, Kevin Von Erich, WWE’s marketing of women wrestlers’ “sex appeal,” should pro wrestling announcers acknowledge injuries to wrestlers on air or discuss differences between actual injuries and worked injuries, and more.

