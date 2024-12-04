AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/4): Pac vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster, Claudio vs. Brody King, Fletcher vs. Benjamin, Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2024

FISHERS, IND. AT FISHERS EVENT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened inside the arena straight away with shots of a raucous crowd as Excalibur hyped week two of the Continental Classic. They gave a video recap of the first week, with brief comments from those competing in the tournament tonight. The updated standings in each league were shown, as well as a graphic presented for each of the two tournament matches slated for this evening.

(1) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. KYLE FLETCHER – Continental Classic Blue League match

Don Callis joined the commentary team for the match. The rules of the tournament were shown on-screen during Fletcher’s entrance. After a few tie-ups, the crowd began a light “Fletcher sucks” chant. The two paced themselves for a long match early, with Fletcher playing to “Let’s go Shelton” chants from the crowd. Fletcher hammered away on Benjamin in the corner and the ref had to move him back. That allowed Benjamin to explode out with a clothesline that sent Fletcher outside the ring to regroup. “Ospreay’s better” chant at Fletcher. “I don’t observe daylight savings time or time zones,” said Callis in the out-of-context quote of the week. The two men spilled to the outside as they went to a break at 5:36 of the match. [c/db]