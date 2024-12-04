WWE Raw Ratings Report (12/2): Big surge in viewership for first episode after Survivor Series with advertised show-opening CM Punk promo plus New Day anniversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (12/2) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.714 million viewers, compared to 1.510 million the prior week and the 1.516 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.535 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.815 million

2nd hour: 1.613 million

One year ago this week, it drew 1.533 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.529 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.537. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.646 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.54 rating, compared to 0.47 and 0.49 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.49 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.48.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.43.

The announced matches and segments were…

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane

Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round match

C.M. Punk to open the show and speak after team’s victory at Survivor Series

The New Day to celebrate 10 years in WWE

