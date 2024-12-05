FREE PODCAST 12/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Parks & Dehnel: Continental Classic week two, babyfaces get revenge on Death Riders, next chapter in MJF vs. Cole, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss the Dec. 4 edition of AEW Dynamite, including week two of the Continental Classic Tournament. They discuss the babyfaces exacting revenge on the Death Riders, the status of The Acclaimed, the next chapter of the MJF vs. Adam Cole feud, and more. They also answer a Super Chat question about a potential AEW brand split and which wrestlers would be at the top of our list for each brand. Plus, a segment-by-segment rundown of the show with thoughts, including chat room interaction throughout.
