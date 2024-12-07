WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Backstage footage of what happened between Roman Reigns and CM Punk before they went out for WarGames

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the advantages of WWE having their own YouTube channels is that they get to make public any clips they want to. They could upload ten year old full matches on the WWE Vault account or capture a behind the scenes look at a premium live event or a wrestlers’ return. They have the freedom to upload anything, which gives them an opportunity to release clips that weren’t aired on TV or Peacock.

One of the best moments of Survivor Series: WarGames this year was when Roman Reigns blocked C.M. Punk from exiting the cage, opting for Sami Zayn to enter the match. When it was time to him to enter, Punk ran out before him. The WWE YouTube channel uploaded what happened in between those two moments, giving viewers a closer look at the relationship between Punk and Reigns.

This was a cool video that showed how a simple interaction can tell a whole story. Between the two moments, Punk and Reigns did one thing. They didn’t argue the whole time, nor did they get into a physical fight in the cage. The two men just stared at each other, then minded their own business until the countdown started to sound. Sometimes the simplest of actions have the biggest eﬀect on the audience.

Knowing both of their personalities, it would’ve made sense for them to blow up inside of the cage. However, they both remained calm and professional. They knew the threat of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, as well as Paul Heyman’s pleas for them to work together in order to win the match. Their reactions may have been surprising, but it was for the greater good of the OG Bloodline in regard to keeping them all together.

Overall, this was a nice video that showcased the simplicity of an interaction that was integral to both of Punk and Roman’s storylines. Instead of getting mad and heated at each other, they just let their actions do the talking. Not a single word was spoken between either of them, even when Sami Zayn exited the cage. Their facial expressions let him know that he was the next one to enter the WarGames match. When you’ve been in the wrestling business for as long as those two have, they know how to put on a show. Sometimes a silent gesture means a lot in story development. What Punk and Roman did was tell a lot of story in as little action as they possibly could, which worked out great for them.