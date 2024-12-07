NXT DEADLINE PLE PREVIEW (12/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Where: Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,793 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 8,400 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

Announced Matches & Appearances

Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland

Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match

Nate Frazer & Axiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Underground match

