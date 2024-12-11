WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE feature the right big rivalry moments of 2024 in the right order in their latest video?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE fans have a lot to choose from when picking the most memorable moments of 2024.

Rock teamed with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WrestleMania, C.M. Punk came back from his torn triceps and has been entertaining fans ever since, the Wyatt Sicks made their debut after weeks of teases, among other things.

Those moments created intense rivalries that helped the wrestlers get over with the crowd and produced some great matches. Some of the promo lines and match clips have gotten millions of views on social media, insuring their place in wrestling history. The WWE YouTube channel celebrated those great moments by creating a Top 10 list of some of those rivalries that happened this year, something that will surely get fans talking.

This was a great video that showcased just how many fascinating encounters and rivalries the fans were treated to this year. So many things that would’ve been impossible two or three years ago actually happened.

I’d have placed Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed a little higher on the list. Usually, when two big men face oﬀ against each other, the match gets clunky and it doesn’t flow well at all. When those two faced oﬀ, it showed they weren’t generic big men. The amount of athleticism and precision shown by those two in their matches was unheard of from men their size, but they made it work brilliantly.

I also think C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre definitely deserved the number one spot, as the memes and promos were entertaining, as were the matches. But the OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline should’ve tied at one, since WarGames was a culmination of months and months of storylines.

Overall, this was a good video showing how great of a year 2024 was for WWE. There were a lot of breakout stars, tremendous returns, and rivalries that kept fans engaged for months. The wrestlers put a lot of hard work into their promos and matches, with the fans being there for them every step of the way.

A lot of those rivalries lead to many achievements, such as Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and Punk’s victorious battle inside Hell in a Cell against Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood. Having their stories weave into the matches made both of their victories feel good since everyone was rooting for them to win.

So 2024 was an amazing year for WWE, and WWE did a great job highlighting some really personal rivalries to cap oﬀ a terrific year.