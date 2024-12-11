WWE Raw Ratings Report (12/9): Total viewership, hourly data, key demo data, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (12/9) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.386 million viewers, compared to 000 the prior week and the 000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.521 million. There have now been ten weeks straight of two-hour episodes.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.385 million

2nd hour: 1.386 million

One year ago this week, it drew 1.467 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.525.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.472 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.633 million.

This week’s viewership is the lowest sine the Sept. 23 episode which averaged 1.339 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.43 rating, compared to 0.54 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.47.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.46 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.48.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.37 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.43.

This week’s demo rating was the lowest since it drew a 0.42 on Oct. 28. Raw went up against NFL Monday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

The announced matches and segments were…

Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

