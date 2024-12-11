WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (12/9): New Day, CM Punk interview, Final Testament-Wyatt Sicks, Seth Rollins-Sami Zayn exchange, Raquel vs. Rhea main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Day entrance to the building: Hit

I liked this. It was a simple and effective way of establishing their characters and being put off that people don’t like them anymore. It’s better turning into vicious heels who growl everything. I love the whole “what did WE do?” attitude. They definitely needed a refresher.

Final Testament vs. The Wyatt Sicks: Hit

Finally! The Final Testament got a win! I kid…sort of. They really had to go over, as their losing their luster as a supposedly dominant group who lose constantly. The Wyatt family lose nothing from the loss, as the crowd to continue to cheer for them moving forward. A longer feud for these two factions could be fun.

C.M. Punk interview: Hit

I like this style of sit down interview. Backstage interviews are okay, but these stand out more. It’s no…chaotic, I think. These nothing in the background that distracts you and you can completely focus on what’s being said. I liked Punk’s look at history and Rollins side of things should good, too. I like this feud a lot.

Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan: Hit

You knew Kai didn’t have a chance in hell (no chance!…sorry, had to…) of winning, but I think she gained from having to overcome much interference and she looked good in defeat. I always felt coming to the main roster that she has been underutilized. I’m hoping she goes deep in the IC tourney or even better, wins it.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn promo: Minor Hit

I mentioned before that eth Rollins side of the story would be interesting to hear… until it wasn’t. Not a lot of meat on the bone and I think a better story was told between he and Zayn. Rollins will probably be more of the heel in the feud, if so, I would love to see him go back to the more “cult leader-like” character, which I used to love.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega: Minor Hit

Thankfully Vega didn’t the loss like usual (another underutilized talent). I’ve been a fan of Lyra’s since NXT:UK (man, I miss that show!) and I was happy to see her advance.

New Day: Major Hit

As I mentioned in their Hit entering the building, this was fun! The innocent looks of not understanding why they are being mistreated is a hoot and this is the most interested I’ve been The New Day in years!

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley: Hit

A well done “we’ve this before” type of hardcore match. Not necessarily a bad thing, but all start to look alike sometimes. But, the women worked hard and congrats to the company letting the women headline more shows nowadays.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE RAW RESULTS (12/9): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Ripley vs. Rodriguez. Seth and Punk rip into each other, New Day try to defend their actions, Priest added to Gunther-Balor match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an anything goes match, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament and The Miz

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…