AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,954 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,560. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Pac vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay – Continental Classic Gold League match

Ricochet vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Gold League match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly (Winner to face MJF at Worlds End)

